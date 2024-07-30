Okomu Oil Plc announces N8 interim dividend in Half Year 2024

July 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has declared an interim dividend of N8 to its shareholders for the period ended 30 June 2024.

The Company reported revenue of N75 billion for the 6 months period, up by 84.75% from N40.599 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 24.67% to N20.196 billion from N16.2 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N21.17.

At the share price of N292, the P/E ratio of Okomu Oil stands at 13.79x with earnings yield of 7.25%

The qualification date for the interim dividend is 8th August, 2024.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on 9th August 2024.

On 16th August 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 8 th August, 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.(www.naija247news.com).