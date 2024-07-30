Nigerian boxer fails drugs test at Olympics

Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore is out of the Paris 2024 Olympics after being provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.

The 22-year-old, who won gold at the African Games in Accra earlier this year and a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, tested positive for furosemide, a banned substance that is classed as a diuretic and masking agent.

The out-of-competition sample was collected by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on 25 July on behalf of the International Olympic Committee.

Ogunsemilore can appeal the result but any decision will not come in time for what would have been her Olympic debut fight against Shih Yi Wu of Chinese Taipei on Monday in the 60kg lightweight division.

The BBC has reached out to the Nigerian Olympic Committee for a response.

Ogunsemilore’s result means Nigeria have now had athletes suspended for doping violations at two successive Olympics following sprinter Blessing Okagbare’s positive test three years ago in Tokyo.

Okagbare was subsequently banned for 11 years for the use of human growth hormone.

Ahead of Paris 2024, there were concerns Nigerian athletes might not be allowed to compete under their own flag due to allegations made by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) that the country’s own anti-doping agency is non-compliant with Wada regulations.

Nigeria’s National Anti-Doping Committee denies the charge and the case is currently being examined by the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

