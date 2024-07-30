Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Football Federation

Nigerian boxer fails drugs test at Olympics

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore is out of the Paris 2024 Olympics after being provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.
The 22-year-old, who won gold at the African Games in Accra earlier this year and a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, tested positive for furosemide, a banned substance that is classed as a diuretic and masking agent.
The out-of-competition sample was collected by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on 25 July on behalf of the International Olympic Committee.
Ogunsemilore can appeal the result but any decision will not come in time for what would have been her Olympic debut fight against Shih Yi Wu of Chinese Taipei on Monday in the 60kg lightweight division.
The BBC has reached out to the Nigerian Olympic Committee for a response.
Ogunsemilore’s result means Nigeria have now had athletes suspended for doping violations at two successive Olympics following sprinter Blessing Okagbare’s positive test three years ago in Tokyo.
Okagbare was subsequently banned for 11 years for the use of human growth hormone.
Ahead of Paris 2024, there were concerns Nigerian athletes might not be allowed to compete under their own flag due to allegations made by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) that the country’s own anti-doping agency is non-compliant with Wada regulations.
Nigeria’s National Anti-Doping Committee denies the charge and the case is currently being examined by the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Irish woman abused by brother criticises sentencing
Next article
Africa Eyes Record Medal Count at Paris 2024: Top Athletes to Watch
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Cooking gas price rises by 71.23% – NBS

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The national average retail price for...

Access Holdings Opens Rights Issue for 17.8 Billion Shares at ₦19.75 Each, Closing August 14, 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Access Holdings PLC (Access Holdings) has announced the opening...

GTCO Opens Offer for 9 Billion Shares at ₦44.50 Each; Closes August 12, 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced the...

Lagos Police Raids Popular Fela Shrine, Arrests 124 Suspects

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State police have raided the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Cooking gas price rises by 71.23% – NBS

Data & News Analysis 0
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The national average retail price for...

Access Holdings Opens Rights Issue for 17.8 Billion Shares at ₦19.75 Each, Closing August 14, 2024

Banks & Finance 0
Access Holdings PLC (Access Holdings) has announced the opening...

GTCO Opens Offer for 9 Billion Shares at ₦44.50 Each; Closes August 12, 2024

Quoted Companies 0
Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Cooking gas price rises by 71.23% – NBS

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?