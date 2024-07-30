Nigerian Automakers Call for NAIDP Bill to Mandate Government and MDA Purchase of Locally Assembled Vehicles

Nigeria’s automotive sector has urged the Federal Government to formally adopt the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) to foster economic growth and development. This appeal was made during the inaugural Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU), hosted by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The communique issued at the summit emphasized the need for the government to fully implement agreements made during the NAIDP’s enactment. Automakers called on all levels of government to set an example by favoring locally assembled vehicles to conserve foreign exchange and create jobs within the sector.

The statement highlighted several key recommendations:

• Government Patronage: Mandate that all government agencies and officials use locally assembled vehicles, potentially through an executive bill.

• Regulations on Imports: Require certificates of integrity for all imported used vehicles and address high interest rates by Nigerian banks to improve access to finance.

• Vehicle Import Restrictions: Limit the inflow of used vehicles to balance industry needs with consumer preferences and review the differential between fully built-up (FBU) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) commercial vehicle imports.

• CNG Integration: Incorporate Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) into policy, simplify the allocation process for CNG equipment, and streamline the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Finance and Nigeria Customs Service.

• Automotive Parks and Infrastructure: Prioritize the development of automotive parks, engage with the Nigeria Free Trade Zone Authority, and complete Automotive Safety Test Centres by 2025.

• Use of Levy Proceeds: Ensure that levies on imported vehicles are utilized to develop the automotive industry, particularly through Vehicle Credit Schemes.

• Encouraging Domestic Production: Support backward integration and incentivize CKD assembly through contract manufacturing, and promote local production of automotive parts and raw materials.

The communique concluded with a call for the establishment of a corporation to provide shared industrial infrastructure and modernize legacy assembly plants to enhance competitiveness. The government was urged to develop a master plan for automotive raw materials and component manufacturing to support local production and revamp the industry.