Nigeria Eyes Benefits from New African Sovereign Bond Index Lower Borrowing Costs

Amid Rising Debt Costs

In late June, the iBoxx LSF USD African Sovereigns Index was launched, tracking the performance of African sovereign Eurobonds accepted as collateral by the broader Liquidity Sustainability Facility (LSF). This initiative is designed to enhance Africa’s short-term financing market, which has historically been underdeveloped, by providing greater transparency through daily pricing.

For Nigerian investors and policymakers, this new index offers a significant advantage. African sovereign debt, including Nigerian Eurobonds, offers yields up to 2.6 times higher than similarly rated debt from other continents, according to Bloomberg data. The LSF estimates that by developing a deeper repo market, African nations could save up to $11 billion over the next five years.

British Robinson, coordinator at Prosper Africa, a U.S. presidential initiative aimed at promoting trade and investment in Africa, stated, “This new index will help investors benchmark the true risks and rewards of investing in a diversified portfolio of African hard-currency sovereign debt.”

Emerging-market strategist Gergely Urmossy from Societe Generale noted that while the LSF could reduce risk premiums if it generates new liquidity, attracting more investors will depend on improving the fundamental creditworthiness of African sovereigns. “The asset class will only attract investors if it offers favorable risk/reward profiles,” Urmossy said. “It’s not a game-changer without the right macroeconomic setting or policies.”

The LSF, established at the UN Climate Change Conference in 2021 and led by Vera Songwe, former executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, aims to address the challenges faced by African sovereign debt markets. African leaders have long criticized the perception issues that make borrowing more difficult and expensive compared to peers with similar debt ratings elsewhere.

The initiative has gained strong support from prominent backers and advisers, including the White House, the World Bank, and large institutions such as Citigroup Inc. The LSF facilitates liquidity through triparty repo transactions—short-term loans where bondholders sell their instruments to a counterparty with an agreement to repurchase them later at a slightly higher price. This process is crucial for capital markets in developed economies but has been limited in Africa, driving up credit costs for sovereign borrowers.

The iBoxx index, launched on June 28, tracks bonds from 14 countries, including Nigeria, out of 19 eligible issuers. The index’s creation is expected to lead to exchange-traded funds based on its price and ultimately lower funding costs for African nations. The LSF also plans to introduce a similar index for African green, social, and sustainable bonds as more issuances take place.

Debt sales across Africa this year reflect growing investor appetite for riskier bonds, buoyed by expectations of interest-rate cuts in the U.S. For instance, Kenya’s $1.5 billion bond issuance in February was oversubscribed by more than three times, and Benin’s dollar bonds were oversubscribed by over six times. Senegal also raised $250 million more than expected in a June Eurobond offering. Despite this increased interest, borrowing costs have not yet decreased.

David Escoffier, CEO of the LSF Secretariat, emphasized, “Our goal is to make more African countries eligible and able to access the market, with Nigeria being a key beneficiary of this new development.”