Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

Napoli is exploring the possibility of including Romelu Lukaku in negotiations with Chelsea over Victor Osimhen, as the Serie A club seeks to finalize a deal for the Nigerian striker. Lukaku, who has been on loan at Inter Milan and Roma, is scheduled to return to Chelsea’s Cobham training base this week, where he will join players who did not travel with the team for their U.S. tour.

Lukaku, who rejoined Chelsea for a record £97.5m in 2021 and still has two years left on his contract, is reportedly close to a three-year deal with Napoli. However, Chelsea is holding out for around £30m and is continuing discussions with Napoli, which needs to sell Osimhen to fund further transfers.

Although Paris Saint-Germain were initially considered frontrunners for Osimhen, talks have stalled. Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has set Osimhen’s release clause at approximately €130m (£110m). The Nigerian forward has been training separately from his squad and hasn’t participated in pre-season matches.

Chelsea remains interested in Osimhen, who played a crucial role in Napoli’s Serie A title win in 2023. The potential offloading of Lukaku could make a deal for Osimhen more feasible.

In other news, Chelsea is nearing a deal for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal for €24m (£20.2m). Jorgensen’s arrival could impact the future of backup goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. Additionally, 19-year-old defender Aaron Anselmino is expected to sign a six-year contract with Chelsea, with plans to loan him back to Boca Juniors. Trevoh Chalobah, who recently captained Chelsea’s development side, is attracting interest from both Premier League and international clubs.