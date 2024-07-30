Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Napoli is exploring the possibility of including Romelu Lukaku in negotiations with Chelsea over Victor Osimhen, as the Serie A club seeks to finalize a deal for the Nigerian striker. Lukaku, who has been on loan at Inter Milan and Roma, is scheduled to return to Chelsea’s Cobham training base this week, where he will join players who did not travel with the team for their U.S. tour.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lukaku, who rejoined Chelsea for a record £97.5m in 2021 and still has two years left on his contract, is reportedly close to a three-year deal with Napoli. However, Chelsea is holding out for around £30m and is continuing discussions with Napoli, which needs to sell Osimhen to fund further transfers.

Although Paris Saint-Germain were initially considered frontrunners for Osimhen, talks have stalled. Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has set Osimhen’s release clause at approximately €130m (£110m). The Nigerian forward has been training separately from his squad and hasn’t participated in pre-season matches.

Chelsea remains interested in Osimhen, who played a crucial role in Napoli’s Serie A title win in 2023. The potential offloading of Lukaku could make a deal for Osimhen more feasible.

In other news, Chelsea is nearing a deal for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal for €24m (£20.2m). Jorgensen’s arrival could impact the future of backup goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. Additionally, 19-year-old defender Aaron Anselmino is expected to sign a six-year contract with Chelsea, with plans to loan him back to Boca Juniors. Trevoh Chalobah, who recently captained Chelsea’s development side, is attracting interest from both Premier League and international clubs.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
China’s Belt and Road Initiative Enhances Nigeria’s Infrastructure as Firm Exports Agricultural Produce by Rail
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

China’s Belt and Road Initiative Enhances Nigeria’s Infrastructure as Firm Exports Agricultural Produce by Rail

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
COSCO Shipping has successfully exported Nigeria’s agricultural produce which...

Ibrahim Adel Shines as Egypt Stuns Spain in Olympic Football

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Egypt’s 23-year-old star Ibrahim Adel delivered a standout performance,...

US to Boost Philippines Military with $500M in Funding Amid Tensions with China

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United States has pledged $500 million in military...

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Seeks Good-Faith Negotiations with Russia During China Visit

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has expressed Ukraine’s openness...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

China’s Belt and Road Initiative Enhances Nigeria’s Infrastructure as Firm Exports Agricultural Produce by Rail

Farming & Livestocks 0
COSCO Shipping has successfully exported Nigeria’s agricultural produce which...

Ibrahim Adel Shines as Egypt Stuns Spain in Olympic Football

Other Sports 0
Egypt’s 23-year-old star Ibrahim Adel delivered a standout performance,...

US to Boost Philippines Military with $500M in Funding Amid Tensions with China

Geopolitics 0
The United States has pledged $500 million in military...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

China’s Belt and Road Initiative Enhances Nigeria’s Infrastructure as Firm Exports...

Gbenga Samson - 0
× How can I help you?