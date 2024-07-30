Naira Trades N1,611/$1 at NAFEM, N1,600/$1 at Black Market

July 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira started the new week on a negative note on Monday after its value depreciated further by 0.13 per cent or N2.11 against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), exchanging at N1,611.40/$1 versus the preceding session’s N1,609.29/$1.

The local currency came under pressure despite a 6.4 per cent or $10.71 million rise in forex turnover in the spot market on Monday to $179.34 million from the $168.63 million recorded in the preceding trading session.

A look at the parallel market showed that the Nigerian Naira depreciated against the US Dollar yesterday by N10 to sell at N1,605/$1 compared with the preceding session’s rate of N1,595/$1.

Equally, the domestic currency also witnessed losses against the Pound Sterling and the Euro in the official market yesterday.

Data indicated that the local currency shed N6.85 against the British currency during the session to close at N2,068.45/£1 compared with last Friday’s closing price of N2,061.60/£1 and against the European currency, it weakened by 80 Kobo to settle at N1,741.61/€1, in contrast to the previous day’s N1,740.81/€1.(www.naija247news.com).