MTN Nigeria Closes Stores After Subscriber Outrage Over SIM-NIN Linking Directive

MTN Nigeria has announced that its stores will be closed today, Tuesday, following significant backlash from subscribers whose lines were blocked due to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directive.

This directive requires that all SIM cards be linked to National Identification Numbers (NINs). The NCC had instructed telecom companies to disconnect lines not linked to NINs by July 31, 2024, in a phased approach that began at the end of 2023.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) reported that the lines affected were those with mismatches between SIM and NIN records.

The policy led to widespread frustration among subscribers, with many queuing outside MTN stores nationwide to resolve the issue.

At the MTN store on Bode Thomas in Lagos, the queue extended onto the sidewalks, while the store on Allen Avenue was overcrowded. The MTN store in Berger faced threats of forced entry, and the store in FESTAC was vandalized.

In response to the chaos, the NCC instructed telecom operators to reactivate barred lines temporarily. MTN has communicated via X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Y’ello customer, please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, July 30th.

We are available 24/7 through our digital channels: myMTN NG App, Zigi Chatbot (0903300001), and IVR (dial 300).”

In addition to the store closures, telcos have provided guidance for subscribers to unblock their lines without visiting physical stores.

The NCC has urged those who have not yet linked their SIMs to NINs to complete the process promptly to avoid losing access to their lines.​⬤