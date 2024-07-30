Lagos Police Raids Popular Fela Shrine, Arrests 124 Suspects

July 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State police have raided the popular Fela Shrine and its environs in Ikeja, arresting several suspects for illegal drug peddling, hooliganism, and criminal activities.

The police arrested at least 124 suspects alleged to have converted the area into hard drug markets and liquor- stands located on the road, causing serious environmental risks.

The night raid, led by the Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Adetayo Akerele, took place over the weekend at night time.

Akerele said; “The activities of these suspected criminals at Aminkanle Area of Agbado, Jobi Fele Road by African Shrine, and NerdC Street, especially at night are dangerous to humanity at all levels. The clean-up became necessary in the interest of environmental serenity, safety, sanity and maintenance of Lagos State’s Mega City status.

“They sell all manner of drugs indiscriminately there which is counter-productive to the society and they also contribute immensely to traffic build-up on adjoining roads at night when workers who have spent all day at work still shave to spend hours to get home. It is unfair to residents of this area and we will ensure that it is completely stamped out.” (www.naija247news.com).