Italian PM Meloni Calls China a Key Partner for Global Stability During Beijing Visit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on her first visit to China since taking office, praised China as a crucial player in managing global tensions during a meeting with President Xi Jinping at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Key Points:

• Meloni’s Statement: Meloni emphasized the growing international instability and described China as an essential partner in addressing these challenges. She stressed the need for collaborative efforts to ensure global stability and peace.

• Historical Ties: The meeting marked a diplomatic effort to mend relations strained by Italy’s departure from China’s Belt and Road Initiative late last year. Despite exiting the infrastructure project, Italy seeks to strengthen trade ties with China.

• Trade Relations: Meloni expressed a desire for balanced trade relations between Italy and China. The visit comes as the EU has imposed protective tariffs on Chinese goods, including electric vehicles, raising trade tensions.

• Xi’s Remarks: President Xi praised the longstanding friendship between Beijing and Rome and emphasized mutual respect and tolerance. He highlighted the importance of ongoing cooperation to advance together.

• EU Trade Tensions: The European Commission has proposed significant tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, contributing to trade disputes. China has urged EU member states to oppose these measures, though some, including Italy, support them.

The meeting reflects both nations’ commitment to revitalizing their partnership and navigating the complex landscape of international trade and diplomacy.