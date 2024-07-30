Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Italian PM Meloni Calls China a Key Partner for Global Stability During Beijing Visit

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on her first visit to China since taking office, praised China as a crucial player in managing global tensions during a meeting with President Xi Jinping at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Key Points:

• Meloni’s Statement: Meloni emphasized the growing international instability and described China as an essential partner in addressing these challenges. She stressed the need for collaborative efforts to ensure global stability and peace.
• Historical Ties: The meeting marked a diplomatic effort to mend relations strained by Italy’s departure from China’s Belt and Road Initiative late last year. Despite exiting the infrastructure project, Italy seeks to strengthen trade ties with China.
• Trade Relations: Meloni expressed a desire for balanced trade relations between Italy and China. The visit comes as the EU has imposed protective tariffs on Chinese goods, including electric vehicles, raising trade tensions.
• Xi’s Remarks: President Xi praised the longstanding friendship between Beijing and Rome and emphasized mutual respect and tolerance. He highlighted the importance of ongoing cooperation to advance together.
• EU Trade Tensions: The European Commission has proposed significant tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, contributing to trade disputes. China has urged EU member states to oppose these measures, though some, including Italy, support them.

The meeting reflects both nations’ commitment to revitalizing their partnership and navigating the complex landscape of international trade and diplomacy.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US and Canada Intercept Joint Russian-Chinese Bomber Mission Near Alaska
Next article
Anjem Choudary Sentenced to Life for Directing Banned Terrorist Group
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Napoli is exploring the possibility of including Romelu Lukaku...

China’s Belt and Road Initiative Enhances Nigeria’s Infrastructure as Firm Exports Agricultural Produce by Rail

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
COSCO Shipping has successfully exported Nigeria’s agricultural produce which...

Ibrahim Adel Shines as Egypt Stuns Spain in Olympic Football

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Egypt’s 23-year-old star Ibrahim Adel delivered a standout performance,...

US to Boost Philippines Military with $500M in Funding Amid Tensions with China

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United States has pledged $500 million in military...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

Other Sports 0
Napoli is exploring the possibility of including Romelu Lukaku...

China’s Belt and Road Initiative Enhances Nigeria’s Infrastructure as Firm Exports Agricultural Produce by Rail

Farming & Livestocks 0
COSCO Shipping has successfully exported Nigeria’s agricultural produce which...

Ibrahim Adel Shines as Egypt Stuns Spain in Olympic Football

Other Sports 0
Egypt’s 23-year-old star Ibrahim Adel delivered a standout performance,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor...

Emman Tochi - 0
× How can I help you?