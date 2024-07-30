Menu
Heineken Shares Plummet 10% Amid Weak Earnings and Major Write-Down

By: David Okafor

Date:

Heineken’s stock dropped 10% on Monday following the Dutch brewer’s announcement of disappointing earnings and a significant write-down on its investment in China.

The company revealed it would record an impairment of €874 million ($948.9 million) on its stake in China Resources Beer, attributing the write-down to a decline in the investment’s value due to China’s economic challenges and weak consumer demand. This adjustment pushed Heineken into a net loss of €95 million for the first half of the year, a stark contrast to the €1.16 billion profit reported in the same period last year.

This write-down reflects broader economic uncertainties in China that are affecting Western firms. Recent weeks have seen warnings from luxury brands and automakers about tough conditions in the Chinese market.

Despite the setback in China, Heineken noted strong growth in the premium segment, with volumes of its flagship brand increasing by double digits. However, overall beer volumes, which include brands like Amstel, Red Stripe, Sol, and Desperados, rose by only 2.1% organically in the first half. This fell short of the market’s expected 3.2% increase.

Heineken had previously reported strong beer volume growth in the first quarter, but the second quarter was impacted by several factors: the timing of Easter, increased competition in Brazil’s lower-priced beer segment, and unfavorable weather in Europe during June.

Looking ahead, Heineken’s revised guidance also disappointed investors. The company now forecasts adjusted operating profit growth of 4% to 8% for the year, down from earlier projections of low- to high-single-digit percentage growth. This new forecast is below the market’s expectation of 8.2% growth.

Heineken cited below-average consumer confidence and economic sentiment in developed markets as challenges, noting that while lower commodity and energy costs could offer some relief, they will be counterbalanced by currency and inflation issues in Africa and the Middle East.

