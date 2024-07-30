Menu
GTCO Opens Offer for 9 Billion Shares at ₦44.50 Each; Closes August 12, 2024

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced the opening of its offer for 9,000,000,000 ordinary shares, each priced at ₦44.50. This offer is now available and will close on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Key Details of the Offer:

• Issuer: Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc
• Stockbroker: Cowry Securities Limited
• Offer Units: 9,000,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each
• Issue Price: ₦44.50 per share
• Minimum Subscription for Public Offer: 100 shares (₦4,450) and multiples of 10 shares thereafter (₦445)
. Offer Open Date: Monday, July 15, 2024
• Offer Close Date: Monday, August 12, 2024
• Method of Issue: Offer for Subscription
• Listing: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)
• Use of Proceeds: To enhance GTCO’s capital adequacy and strengthen its balance sheet
• Status: The shares will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares
• Governing Law: Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

For additional information, including the Abridge Prospectus, Offer Prospectus, and Application Form, please visit the GTCO offer [LINK].

For inquiries, contact:
• Folake Osho: fosho@cowryasset.com | +234 809 219 0092
• Yusuf Alatise: yalatise@cowryasset.com | +234 807 250 3979
• Ikechukwu Mbanefo: imbanefo@cowryasset.com | +234 803 774 6770
• Aderoju Akinbo: aakinbo@cowryasset.com | +234 817 360 2266
• Abdulazeez Isah: aisah@cowryasset.com | +234 803 664 0369
• Miracle Mbakwe: mmbakwe@cowryasset.com | +234 810 540 2048
• Valentine Amadi: vamadi@cowryasset.com | +234 706 278 3688

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

