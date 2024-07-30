GTCO Opens Offer for 9 Billion Shares at ₦44.50 Each; Closes August 12, 2024

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced the opening of its offer for 9,000,000,000 ordinary shares, each priced at ₦44.50. This offer is now available and will close on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Key Details of the Offer:

• Issuer: Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc

• Stockbroker: Cowry Securities Limited

• Offer Units: 9,000,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each

• Issue Price: ₦44.50 per share

• Minimum Subscription for Public Offer: 100 shares (₦4,450) and multiples of 10 shares thereafter (₦445)

. Offer Open Date: Monday, July 15, 2024

• Offer Close Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

• Method of Issue: Offer for Subscription

• Listing: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)

• Use of Proceeds: To enhance GTCO’s capital adequacy and strengthen its balance sheet

• Status: The shares will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares

• Governing Law: Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

For additional information, including the Abridge Prospectus, Offer Prospectus, and Application Form, please visit the GTCO offer [LINK].

For inquiries, contact:

• Folake Osho: fosho@cowryasset.com | +234 809 219 0092

• Yusuf Alatise: yalatise@cowryasset.com | +234 807 250 3979

• Ikechukwu Mbanefo: imbanefo@cowryasset.com | +234 803 774 6770

• Aderoju Akinbo: aakinbo@cowryasset.com | +234 817 360 2266

• Abdulazeez Isah: aisah@cowryasset.com | +234 803 664 0369

• Miracle Mbakwe: mmbakwe@cowryasset.com | +234 810 540 2048

• Valentine Amadi: vamadi@cowryasset.com | +234 706 278 3688