Political parties

Funso Doherty Joins PDP to Challenge APC’s Rule in Lagos

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Funso Doherty, who ran as the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in the 2023 Lagos State election, has officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on Monday, Doherty explained that his decision to switch parties was driven by a desire to unite against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Doherty’s statement emphasized his commitment to providing a credible alternative to the current governance model, which he criticized as exclusionary and ineffective.

“After extensive consultations, it is with humility and great expectations for Lagos State’s future that I announce my move to the PDP,” he said.

He highlighted the state’s ongoing deficiencies in essential services such as public water supply, reliable power, quality education, and healthcare.

He also expressed concern over the government’s approach to climate risks, particularly flooding, and argued that it was time to confront what he described as an entitled and self-serving leadership.

Doherty stated, “Our goal is to deliver effective, inclusive, and accountable governance for Lagos. The PDP, with its national presence and broad recognition, provides the best platform to challenge the status quo.”

He acknowledged the challenges ahead but urged supporters to join in building a new era of governance.

“We are committed to working with others to bring solutions. I invite you to join us in creating a new era of inclusive governance and people-driven prosperity in Lagos State,” Doherty concluded.

