France Supports Moroccan Sovereignty Over Western Sahara, Backing Autonomy Plan

RABAT/PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed France’s support for Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, endorsing it as the only viable resolution to the longstanding territorial dispute.

In a letter sent to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Tuesday, Macron confirmed that France recognizes the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty as the framework for resolving the conflict.

The dispute over Western Sahara, which dates back to 1975, involves Morocco’s claim to the territory versus the Polisario Front’s push for an independent state, backed by Algeria.

France, a former colonial power in the region, has navigated a delicate diplomatic position between Rabat and Algiers. Most of France’s Western allies have already endorsed Morocco’s plan.

Macron’s letter stated, “Our support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco in 2007 is clear and constant. For France, it constitutes the only basis for achieving a just, lasting, and negotiated political solution in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.”

He emphasized that France views Western Sahara as part of Morocco’s sovereignty and will act in accordance with this position both domestically and internationally.

The Moroccan Royal Palace praised the French stance as a “significant development in support of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara.”

In contrast, Algeria expressed “great regret” and strongly criticized France’s decision, hinting at potential repercussions without providing specifics.

Algeria, which recognizes the Polisario’s self-declared Sahrawi Republic, had supported a UN referendum for independence that never materialized due to disputes over its execution.

Spain, the former colonial ruler of Western Sahara, aligned with Morocco’s autonomy plan in 2022, while the U.S., Israel, and several Arab monarchies have also backed Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.

Despite the Polisario Front’s withdrawal from a UN-brokered ceasefire in 2020, the conflict remains at a low-intensity level.