Agriculture

Food Security: FG Restates Commitment to Enhance Soil Health, Fertility

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to achieve improved soil health and fertility to ensure food and nutrition security in the country.

Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, stated this at the opening of the 48th Annual Conference of Soil Science Society of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the conference is ” Soil Health and Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) for a Resilient Food Security System”.

He said that Soil health is the foundation of sustainable agriculture, adding that climate-smart agriculture was essential for adapting to climate change.

” Soil has become the world’s most vulnerable resource as a result of climate change and land degradation.

“The consequences of these twin problems are profound, affecting ecosystem services including food security, water quality and availability, human health, and the livelihood of many.

” Addressing soil degradation and climate change is a fundamental challenge for sustainable agriculture,” he said.

Abdullahi said that the Ministry of Agriculture was currently promoting the Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Card Scheme (NFSHCS), as a key priority and significant intervention for Sustainable Agriculture.

He said that NFSHCS is aimed at promoting sustainable soil management, and the judicious use of fertilisers at the location and crop-specific.

The minister said that the NFSHCS would achieve improved soil health and fertility, increase agricultural productivity and resilience, enhanced food security and nutrition and mitigate climate change among others.

In his remarks, Prof. Jibrin Jibrin, President, Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN) said that the theme of the conference was apt and timely.

He commended the ministry of agriculture for initiating the Soil Health Card Scheme to boost farmers’ productivity. NAN

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
