Quoted Companies

Fidelity Bank Opens ₦127 Billion Combined Public and Rights Issue; Closes August 12, 2024

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Fidelity Bank PLC is excited to announce the opening of its ₦127 billion Combined Offer, which includes both a Public Offer and a Rights Issue. This offer is now available and will close on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Fidelity Bank, a leading commercial bank in Nigeria, serves over 8.5 million customers through its 251 branches and various digital channels in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. The bank has focused on corporate banking and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and has seen significant growth in savings deposits, largely due to its successful digital banking strategy. Over 57% of its customers use its mobile and internet banking services.

Established as a merchant bank in 1988 and transitioning to commercial banking in 1999, Fidelity Bank became a universal bank in 2001. It has been publicly traded on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) since 2005 and has consistently paid dividends over the past 15 years. In the last five years, dividends have ranged around ±70.0% of N0.30 per share, with an average yield of 8.20%.

Here are the key details of the offer:

• Issuer: Fidelity Bank PLC
• Issuing House: Cowry Asset Management Limited
• Number of Shares on Offer: 13,200,000,000
• Method of Offer:
• Public Offer: 10,000,000,000 shares
• Rights Issue: 3,200,000,000 shares
• Subscription Price:
• Public Offer: ₦9.75 per share
• Rights Issue: ₦9.25 per share
• Minimum Subscription for Public Offer: 1,000 shares (additional units in multiples of 1,000) or ₦9,750
• Rights Ratio: 1 Ordinary Share for every 10 Ordinary Shares
• Qualification Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
• Gross Profit: ₦127,100,000,000.00
• Offer Open Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
• Offer Close Date: Monday, August 12, 2024
• Use of Proceeds: IT infrastructure, business and regional expansion, and product distribution channels
• Status: The offered shares will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares of the Bank
• Governing Law: Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

