Data & News Analysis

FG Suspends Import Duties, Taxes on Food Items

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi has announced the Federal Government’s suspension of import duties and taxes on essential food items to make basic necessities more affordable for Nigerians and address the prevalent issue of hunger in the nation.

Bashir Adeniyi on Monday evening spoke on the tough economic conditions and the government’s plans to lessen the financial burden on citizens.

According to him, the move is aimed at addressing the widespread hunger and making basic necessities cheaper for Nigerians.

He mentioned that global inflation is affecting many countries, including Nigeria.

To combat this, the government is removing import duties and taxes on key food items to make them more affordable.

Adeniyi also said the NCS has made it easier to export Nigerian goods to international markets.

This includes new systems to speed up trade and create new opportunities.

He emphasized that these changes will help farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs access global markets faster, benefiting their families and communities.

He assured that these measures will be implemented smoothly to tackle hunger in the country.

Besides economic steps, the NCS is also working hard to stop the spread of arms and dangerous weapons through Nigeria’s borders, ports, and airports.

Adeniyi highlighted the importance of working together and maintaining peace to strengthen the country’s borders.

He warned that disrupting the supply chain can hurt foreign investment, distort trade, cause instability, and reduce revenue.

“We are committed to implementing this measure seamlessly to address the problem of hunger in our nation.

“In these challenging times, let us unite in resilience and cooperation. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who have embraced the path of peace and dialogue,” he stated.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

