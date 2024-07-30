Ethiopia Emulates Nigeria in Currency Floating, Faces IMF Economic Policy Challenges

ADDIS ABABA, July 29 (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s central bank floated the birr currency on Monday, aiming to secure support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and advance a long-delayed debt restructuring. The birr’s value against the U.S. dollar plummeted by 30% to 74.73 per dollar, a significant drop from 57.48 birr to the dollar last Friday, according to the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia.

The move aligns Ethiopia with other African economies like Nigeria, which have adopted similar strategies. Ethiopia, grappling with high inflation and chronic foreign currency shortages, defaulted on its government debt last December, becoming the third African nation to do so in recent years.

The central bank announced that banks are now permitted to trade foreign currencies with their clients and among themselves at freely negotiated rates, with the central bank making only “limited interventions” in the foreign exchange markets moving forward. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed initially announced these reforms late on Sunday.

Central bank governor Mamo Mihretu stated in an online video that Ethiopia would receive $10.7 billion in external financing from the IMF, World Bank, and other creditors. “The IMF and World Bank are both providing exceptional and front-loaded funding support that will be among their highest such allocations in the African continent,” he said.

Importers, previously reliant on the black market for securing dollars, welcomed the central bank’s decision. “Now I don’t need to go to the black market to buy or sell dollars. It is now a market-based foreign exchange regime, so we will buy or sell based on the legal channels,” said a businessman in Addis Ababa.

The IMF has yet to respond to requests for comment. Bloomberg reported that the IMF’s executive board was scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss a new program for Ethiopia, though Reuters could not confirm the meeting.

Ethiopia’s main $1 billion dollar government bond rose to 75.42 cents on the dollar by 1400 GMT, its highest level since early 2022. The United States welcomed the shift, stating, “Market-based FX is a difficult, but necessary step for Ethiopia to address macroeconomic distortions,” via the U.S. embassy in Addis Ababa’s social media platform X.

Ethiopia requested a debt restructuring under the Group of 20’s Common Framework process in early 2021, but progress was slowed by the war in Tigray. Earlier this month, the government announced other reforms linked to IMF talks, including adopting an interest rate-based monetary policy.

However, the longer-term impact of the devaluation remains uncertain. Abdulmenan Mohammed, an Ethiopian economic analyst based in Britain, warned that “the consequences of exchange rate regime change will take some time to be reflected on the economy,” potentially increasing the cost of living, especially for the urban poor, the jobless, pensioners, and low-paid employees.