Ecobank Reports Record Earnings of N311 Billion for H1 2024

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), a leading pan-African banking group, achieved record earnings of N311 billion for the first half of 2024, marking the highest figure in at least nine years, according to data from BusinessDay. This represents a 196% increase from the N105 billion reported during the same period in 2023.

The substantial rise in earnings is attributed to a 175% surge in interest income, which reached N1.2 trillion, up from N445 billion the previous year. However, the bank’s interest expenses also saw a significant increase of 160%, rising to N464 billion from N178 billion due to a high-interest rate environment. The benchmark Monetary Policy Rate was raised by 800 basis points in 2024, with the most recent adjustment bringing it to 26.75% in July.

The financial statement further reveals a 179% increase in gross earnings, reaching N1.78 trillion compared to N667 billion in the previous year. Trading income surged 125% to N230 billion, while net interest income decreased by 142% to N941 million. Notably, net interest income grew by 186% to N763 billion from N267 billion in the prior year. Fee and commission income also increased by 186% to N384 billion from N134 billion.

Profit before tax for the period rose by 195% to N443 billion, up from N150 billion in the same period last year. Operating expenses, however, climbed 165% to N728 billion from N274 billion.

Ecobank’s total assets increased by 92.5% to N38.5 trillion, with loans and advances to customers rising by 75% to N14 trillion and deposits growing by 78% to N26.2 trillion. Net cash flow from operating activities reached N509 billion, a significant increase from N21.9 billion in the previous year. Conversely, net cash flow used in investing activities dropped by 67% to N19 billion.

Despite remaining negative, net cash flow from financing activities improved, with an outflow of N75.5 billion compared to N34.3 billion the previous year. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period stood at N5.5 trillion, up from N2.2 trillion.