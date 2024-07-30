Menu
Ecobank H1 2024 Earnings Decline 0.4% to $1.362 Billion, Surge 179% in Naira

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Ecobank Transnational Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2024

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has published its consolidated unaudited financial results for the first half of 2024, ending June 30. The bank’s gross earnings for the period showed a slight decline of 0.4 percent to $1.362 billion, but in local currency, earnings surged by 179 percent to N1.864 trillion.

Revenue for the six-month period increased by 2 percent to $994 million, reflecting a 186 percent rise to N1.360 trillion in naira. Operating profit before impairment charges rose by 12 percent to $461.5 million, or 215 percent to N631.5 billion.

Profit before tax climbed by 5 percent to $324.1 million, a 195 percent increase to N443.5 billion. Similarly, profit after tax grew by 5 percent to $227.3 million, translating to a 196 percent rise to N311 billion.

However, the group’s total assets decreased by 5 percent to $25.9 billion, though they increased by 49 percent to N38.599 trillion in naira. Loans and advances to customers fell by 9 percent to $9.6 billion, or 43 percent to N14.351 trillion, while customer deposits dropped by 5 percent to $19 billion but rose by 49 percent to N28.257 trillion. Total equity decreased by 13 percent to $1.5 billion, reflecting a 36 percent increase to N2.246 trillion.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

