China’s Belt and Road Initiative Enhances Nigeria’s Infrastructure as Firm Exports Agricultural Produce by Rail

COSCO Shipping has successfully exported Nigeria’s agricultural produce which arrived at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa by rail.

The first batch of 18 locomotive-driven containers departed Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano on July 7, 2024, and arrived in Apapa on July 17 after 10 days of daylight travel.

The cargo train was received in Lagos by officials from COSCO Shipping, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), and Temerity International Experts, who facilitated the arrangement.

Speaking on the successful arrival of the containers in Lagos, Michael Echezona, head of Logistics at COSCO Shipping Nigeria, said the successful transaction boosts investor confidence in Nigeria’s rail option and logistics supply chain system.

He said there is a need for urgent attention from the Federal Ministry of Transportation to fast-track the standard gauge line.

“Following the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, which brought progressive prosperity to Nigeria and promoted the development of the logistics supply chain, allowing more goods to be transferred from the hinterland to the port via local services, Nigeria and by extension the African continent has experienced significant infrastructural growth as a direct result of the initiative which has primarily targeted greater connectivity and trade growth,” Echezona said.

Also speaking, Temi Ogunniyi, managing partner at Temerity International Experts, who facilitated the cargo movement from the Dala Inland Dry Port, Kano, called for increased collaboration to enhance efficiency through improved systems and security.

Ogunniyi said rail cargo movement from the north would facilitate international trade for importers and exporters in the hinterland and neighbouring countries, diversify Nigeria’s economy, and generate much-needed foreign exchange through non-oil exports.

“This development is poised to revolutionise our nation’s transportation landscape. As an environmentally friendly mode of transport, rail excels in efficiently moving massive volumes of goods. With its capacity to haul large quantities of containers and trailers, rail is perfectly suited for transporting heavy and bulky loads over long distances, making it an ideal solution for intermodal transport. This enhances supply chain planning and reduces costs,” Ogunniyi added.