Menu
Search
Subscribe
Farming & Livestocks

China’s Belt and Road Initiative Enhances Nigeria’s Infrastructure as Firm Exports Agricultural Produce by Rail

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

COSCO Shipping has successfully exported Nigeria’s agricultural produce which arrived at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa by rail.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The first batch of 18 locomotive-driven containers departed Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano on July 7, 2024, and arrived in Apapa on July 17 after 10 days of daylight travel.

The cargo train was received in Lagos by officials from COSCO Shipping, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), and Temerity International Experts, who facilitated the arrangement.

Speaking on the successful arrival of the containers in Lagos, Michael Echezona, head of Logistics at COSCO Shipping Nigeria, said the successful transaction boosts investor confidence in Nigeria’s rail option and logistics supply chain system.

He said there is a need for urgent attention from the Federal Ministry of Transportation to fast-track the standard gauge line.

Related News
We’re not against protest, but negative impacts – Otu
IMF approves four-year $3.4bn extended credit facility for Ethiopia
Ecobank’s first-half earnings surge to nine-year high of N311bn
“Following the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, which brought progressive prosperity to Nigeria and promoted the development of the logistics supply chain, allowing more goods to be transferred from the hinterland to the port via local services, Nigeria and by extension the African continent has experienced significant infrastructural growth as a direct result of the initiative which has primarily targeted greater connectivity and trade growth,” Echezona said.

Read also: Nigeria’s Aminu Umar becomes first African director on International Chamber of Shipping board

Also speaking, Temi Ogunniyi, managing partner at Temerity International Experts, who facilitated the cargo movement from the Dala Inland Dry Port, Kano, called for increased collaboration to enhance efficiency through improved systems and security.

Ogunniyi said rail cargo movement from the north would facilitate international trade for importers and exporters in the hinterland and neighbouring countries, diversify Nigeria’s economy, and generate much-needed foreign exchange through non-oil exports.

“This development is poised to revolutionise our nation’s transportation landscape. As an environmentally friendly mode of transport, rail excels in efficiently moving massive volumes of goods. With its capacity to haul large quantities of containers and trailers, rail is perfectly suited for transporting heavy and bulky loads over long distances, making it an ideal solution for intermodal transport. This enhances supply chain planning and reduces costs,” Ogunniyi added.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ibrahim Adel Shines as Egypt Stuns Spain in Olympic Football
Next article
Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Napoli is exploring the possibility of including Romelu Lukaku...

Ibrahim Adel Shines as Egypt Stuns Spain in Olympic Football

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Egypt’s 23-year-old star Ibrahim Adel delivered a standout performance,...

US to Boost Philippines Military with $500M in Funding Amid Tensions with China

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United States has pledged $500 million in military...

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Seeks Good-Faith Negotiations with Russia During China Visit

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has expressed Ukraine’s openness...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

Other Sports 0
Napoli is exploring the possibility of including Romelu Lukaku...

Ibrahim Adel Shines as Egypt Stuns Spain in Olympic Football

Other Sports 0
Egypt’s 23-year-old star Ibrahim Adel delivered a standout performance,...

US to Boost Philippines Military with $500M in Funding Amid Tensions with China

Geopolitics 0
The United States has pledged $500 million in military...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Napoli Considers Including Romelu Lukaku in Talks with Chelsea for Victor...

Emman Tochi - 0
× How can I help you?