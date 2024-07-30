Bear reigns for Lagos State real estate market over political revocation

The Lagos State government’s recent decision to revoke building permits for ongoing projects has led to a shift in focus among diaspora investors from Lagos’s real estate market. The government claims the permit revocations are necessary to enforce safety standards in construction, a response prompted by a tragic building collapse in Maryland that killed five workers and injured many others.

Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on e-GIS and Urban Development, explained that all building permits are now revoked and builders must revalidate their permits with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA). He warned, “All commencement certifications in Lagos are revoked effective immediately. This includes all construction sites, even those in the Big Five category. Builders must return to LASBCA to revalidate their permits, or their sites will be sealed.”

The decision follows multiple building collapses this year, with five incidents between January and May 2024. According to the Building Collapse Prevention Guild, Lagos has seen 326 building collapses over the past 49 years up to 2023. Stakeholders have described the Maryland collapse as a significant and avoidable tragedy that underscores systemic issues in the sector.

The repeated collapses and government actions have led to concerns among Nigerian diaspora investors about the safety and stability of the Lagos real estate market. A representative from the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Forum (NDIF) commented, “The politicization of the real estate sector and the revocation of building permits have created a climate of uncertainty. Many in the diaspora are now reconsidering their investments in Lagos due to the perceived instability and safety concerns.”

Babattunde criticized property owners and developers for failing to adhere to building regulations and emphasized the importance of obtaining a Certificate of Completion or Fitness for Habitation before buildings are occupied. He warned of legal consequences for non-compliance and outlined that LASBCA will increase enforcement efforts, including the use of private consultants for building inspections.

Gbolahun Oki, General Manager of LASBCA, assured that the agency would conduct thorough inspections in the affected areas and demolish unsafe structures. He stressed the need for stringent inspections and adherence to building codes due to the area’s challenging soil conditions. “All construction sites must have a full team of professionals to ensure compliance with building codes,” Oki said, adding that strict enforcement of construction hours and prohibiting on-site sleeping would be enforced to improve worker safety.