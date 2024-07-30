Aviation Minister Orders Grounding of Arik Air Fleet, CEO Slams Decision as ‘Unjust’

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, has directed that all Arik Air aircraft be grounded, exacerbating the country’s existing aircraft shortage. Roy Ilegbodu, CEO of Arik Air (In Receivership), condemned the sudden decision as ‘disastrous’ and ‘unjust,’ accusing Keyamo of ignoring ongoing judicial processes and prioritizing private interests over public welfare.

Ilegbodu expressed strong disappointment in a statement, criticizing the minister for taking action without prior warning or consultation. “This is a devastating blow to our passengers, employees, and the Nigerian economy,” he said.

He pointed out that the fleet grounding would disrupt passengers, elevate travel costs, and adversely affect Nigerians who depend on Arik Air for critical domestic travel. “The grounding will leave passengers stranded and inflate already high travel costs,” he added.

The CEO also criticized Keyamo for disregarding court orders that mandated maintaining the status quo. “We are perplexed by the decision to ground our fleet despite clear court directives. This action undermines judicial processes and the rule of law,” Ilegbodu stated.

He called on the authorities to reverse the decision, allowing Arik Air to continue operations and support the economy. “We are committed to adhering to legal processes and trust the judiciary to resolve these issues fairly,” he concluded.

Ilegbodu thanked passengers and employees for their support and understanding during this challenging period. “We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” he said.