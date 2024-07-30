Anjem Choudary Sentenced to Life for Directing Banned Terrorist Group

British Muslim preacher Anjem Choudary has been sentenced to life in prison for directing the banned terrorist organization al-Muhajiroun (ALM). The 57-year-old was convicted last week of leading ALM, which was classified as a terrorist group over a decade ago.

Key Points:

• Court Decision: Judge Mark Wall, at London’s Woolwich Crown Court, imposed a life sentence with a minimum term of 28 years before Choudary can apply for parole. Wall criticized ALM for promoting violence through online activities and fostering division.

• Prosecutor’s Argument: Prosecutor Tom Little described Choudary as the “caretaker emir” of ALM, assuming control after the group’s leader, Omar Bakri Mohammed, was jailed in Lebanon in 2014.

• Defense Claims: Choudary’s lawyer, Paul Hynes, argued that ALM had become a “husk” of its former self, with most related attacks already having occurred.

• Evidence and Investigation: A joint investigation by British, US, and Canadian authorities revealed Choudary’s role in directing ALM through online lectures, including interactions with the group’s US branch, the Islamic Thinkers Society.

• Co-defendant: Choudary’s follower, Khaled Hussein, 29, from Edmonton, Canada, was also convicted for membership in a proscribed organization and sentenced to five years in prison.

• Previous Conviction: Choudary was previously jailed in 2016 for encouraging support for ISIL (ISIS) but was released in 2018 after serving half of his sentence.

The sentencing highlights ongoing concerns about extremist groups and their influence.