Lifestyle News

American actress Erica Ash dies at 46

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American actress Erica Ash, who starred in “Survivor’s Remorse” and the BET series “Real Husbands of Hollywood” is dead at age 46.

Erica Ash also appeared in the Fox sketch comedy show Mad TV for two seasons, as well as the BET reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood and the Starz comedy-drama Survivor’s Remorse.

Ash died on Sunday in Los Angeles following a lengthy battle with illness, according to her publicist, Elizabeth Much.

Elizabeth said; “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life,” her family said in a statement. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

She also starred as the fierce public defender Gwen Sullivan on the 2018 BET drama In Contempt.

Ash first made an impression by starring in the first two seasons (2006-08) of Logo’s The Big Gay Sketch Show, produced by Rosie O’Donnell, and she appeared on the big screen in films including Scary Movie V (2013), Uncle Drew (2018), The Big Bend (2021) and Violet (2021).

Ash played Mary Charles (“M-Chuck”) Calloway, half-sister of Jessie T. Usher’s pro basketball player Cam Calloway, on all four seasons (2014-17) of Survivor’s Remorse. The series was produced by LeBron James at his Spring Hill Productions.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
