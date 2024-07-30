Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investing

Al Qaeda Affiliate Claims Ambush Kills 50 Wagner Mercenaries and 10 Malian Soldiers in Northern Mali

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

On July 30, 2024, an al Qaeda affiliate, Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), claimed responsibility for an ambush that resulted in the deaths of 50 Russian Wagner mercenaries and 10 Malian soldiers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The attack occurred in Mali’s northern Kidal region, near the Algerian border, and was reported by the SITE Intelligence Group.

This ambush coincides with claims from the Tuareg rebel group, Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security, and Development (CSP-PSD), which reported significant casualties among Malian soldiers and Wagner forces during recent fighting near the border town of Tinzaouaten.

The attack marks a severe setback for Wagner, which has been supporting Mali’s junta against Islamist insurgents since 2022. The Wagner group has confirmed its heavy losses in the conflict, including the death of their commander, Sergei Shevchenko, while Russian military bloggers have reported at least 20 Wagner fatalities.

Malian officials and Wagner forces were ambushed after withdrawing from Tinzaouaten, which they had unsuccessfully attempted to capture from Tuareg separatists. The convoy was attacked by both the Tuareg rebels and JNIM in difficult terrain, although the extent of coordination between these groups remains unclear.

In response, the Malian army has initiated a “stabilisation operation” in the area, beginning on July 19, 2024. The operation encountered setbacks due to sandstorms, which allowed the insurgents to regroup and intensify the conflict, resulting in significant casualties and losses, according to a Monday statement from the Malian army.

The Tuareg, an ethnic group in northern Mali, have long felt marginalized by the Malian government, which has faced ongoing challenges from both separatist and Islamist groups.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cooking gas price rises by 71.23% – NBS
Next article
Tuareg Rebel Ambush in Mali Undermines Wagner Group’s Influence in Africa, Experts Warn
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Food Security: FG Restates Commitment to Enhance Soil Health, Fertility

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has reiterated its...

Tuareg Rebel Ambush in Mali Undermines Wagner Group’s Influence in Africa, Experts Warn

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
An ambush by Tuareg rebels in Mali, which resulted...

Cooking gas price rises by 71.23% – NBS

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The national average retail price for...

Access Holdings Opens Rights Issue for 17.8 Billion Shares at ₦19.75 Each, Closing August 14, 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Access Holdings PLC (Access Holdings) has announced the opening...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Food Security: FG Restates Commitment to Enhance Soil Health, Fertility

Agriculture 0
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has reiterated its...

Tuareg Rebel Ambush in Mali Undermines Wagner Group’s Influence in Africa, Experts Warn

Geopolitics 0
An ambush by Tuareg rebels in Mali, which resulted...

Cooking gas price rises by 71.23% – NBS

Data & News Analysis 0
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The national average retail price for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Food Security: FG Restates Commitment to Enhance Soil Health, Fertility

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?