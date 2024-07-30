Al Qaeda Affiliate Claims Ambush Kills 50 Wagner Mercenaries and 10 Malian Soldiers in Northern Mali

On July 30, 2024, an al Qaeda affiliate, Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), claimed responsibility for an ambush that resulted in the deaths of 50 Russian Wagner mercenaries and 10 Malian soldiers.

The attack occurred in Mali’s northern Kidal region, near the Algerian border, and was reported by the SITE Intelligence Group.

This ambush coincides with claims from the Tuareg rebel group, Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security, and Development (CSP-PSD), which reported significant casualties among Malian soldiers and Wagner forces during recent fighting near the border town of Tinzaouaten.

The attack marks a severe setback for Wagner, which has been supporting Mali’s junta against Islamist insurgents since 2022. The Wagner group has confirmed its heavy losses in the conflict, including the death of their commander, Sergei Shevchenko, while Russian military bloggers have reported at least 20 Wagner fatalities.

Malian officials and Wagner forces were ambushed after withdrawing from Tinzaouaten, which they had unsuccessfully attempted to capture from Tuareg separatists. The convoy was attacked by both the Tuareg rebels and JNIM in difficult terrain, although the extent of coordination between these groups remains unclear.

In response, the Malian army has initiated a “stabilisation operation” in the area, beginning on July 19, 2024. The operation encountered setbacks due to sandstorms, which allowed the insurgents to regroup and intensify the conflict, resulting in significant casualties and losses, according to a Monday statement from the Malian army.

The Tuareg, an ethnic group in northern Mali, have long felt marginalized by the Malian government, which has faced ongoing challenges from both separatist and Islamist groups.