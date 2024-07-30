Africa Eyes Record Medal Count at Paris 2024: Top Athletes to Watch

Africa aims to surpass the milestone of 50 medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with 329 events across 32 sports offering numerous podium opportunities. While some athletes seek to extend their legacies, others have the chance to make history for their nations. Here are six standout competitors to follow:

Faith Kipyegon (Kenya, Athletics)

With two world titles and four world records set in the past year, Kipyegon is in exceptional form. The 30-year-old is pursuing her third consecutive Olympic gold in the women’s 1500m, a feat no African athlete has achieved. She also competes in the 5,000m.

In action: August 2 (5,000m heats), August 5 (5,000m final), August 8 (1500m semis), August 10 (1500m final).

Letsile Tebogo (Botswana, Athletics)

Tebogo made history as the first African man to break the 10-second barrier in the 100m and won medals in both the 100m and 200m at the World Championships. He aims to become the first African man to medal in either event at the Olympics since 1996.

In action: August 3 (100m heats), August 4 (100m semis and final), August 5 (200m heats), August 7 (200m semis), August 8 (200m final).

Biniam Girmay (Eritrea, Cycling Time Trial & Road Race)

Girmay, a national hero after his historic Tour de France victories, seeks to achieve Eritrea’s best-ever Olympic result. His strongest chance lies in the individual time trial, with the road race presenting a tougher challenge.

In action: July 27 (time trial), August 3 (road race).

Blessing Oborududu (Nigeria, Freestyle Wrestling)

A dominant force in Nigerian and African wrestling, Oborududu won silver in the 68kg category at Tokyo 2020. At 35, she returns for what could be her final Olympics, aiming to secure her first gold medal.

In action: August 5 (68kg round of 16, quarters, and semis), August 6 (68kg medal finals).

Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso, Athletics)

Zango became Burkina Faso’s first Olympic medallist with a bronze in the men’s triple jump at Tokyo 2020 and then won the world title last year. He aims to further his country’s Olympic success in Paris.

In action: August 7 (triple jump qualification), August 9 (triple jump final).

Fatima Zahra El Mamouny (Morocco, Breaking)

Known as B-girl El Mamouny, she made history as the first African qualifier for Olympic breaking. The 24-year-old will compete in this new sport, which debuts at Paris 2024, hoping to shine on the global stage.

In action: Dates TBD.