Access Holdings Opens Rights Issue for 17.8 Billion Shares at ₦19.75 Each, Closing August 14, 2024

Access Holdings PLC (Access Holdings) has announced the opening of its rights issue for 17,772,612,811 ordinary shares at ₦19.75 each. The offer, available to existing shareholders, is now open and will close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Offer Summary:

• Issuer: Access Holdings PLC

• Stockbroker: Cowry Securities Limited

• Offer Units: 17,772,612,811 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each

• Provisional Allotment: 1 new share for every 2 existing shares held as of the Qualification Date

• Issue Size: ₦351,009,103,017.25

• Issue Price: ₦19.75 per share

• Qualification Date: Friday, June 7, 2024

• Payment Terms: Payable in full on acceptance

• Offer Open Date: Monday, July 8, 2024

• Offer Close Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

• Method of Issue: Rights Issue to Existing Shareholders

• Listing: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)

• Use of Proceeds: To enhance Access Bank’s capital adequacy and strengthen its balance sheet

• Rights Trading Code: RR24ACCESS

• ISIN: NGRR24ACCES5

Rights can be traded on the NGX from July 8, 2024, to August 14, 2024. Shares not subscribed by the deadline will be allotted on a pro-rata basis to shareholders who have applied for additional shares.

For more details, including the Rights Circular and Acceptance/Renunciation Form, visit the Access Holdings 2024 Rights Issue [LINK].

For inquiries, contact:

• Folake Osho: fosho@cowryasset.com | +234 809 219 0092

• Yusuf Alatise: yalatise@cowryasset.com | +234 807 250 3979

• Ikechukwu Mbanefo: imbanefo@cowryasset.com | +234 803 774 6770

• Aderoju Akinbo: aakinbo@cowryasset.com | +234 817 360 2266

• Abdulazeez Isah: aisah@cowryasset.com | +234 803 664 0369

• Valentine Amadi: vamadi@cowryasset.com | +234 706 278 3688

Please direct payments to:

• Account Name: Cowry Securities Limited

• Account Number: 1013028432

• Bank Name: Zenith Bank