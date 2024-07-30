Access Holdings Opens Rights Issue for 17.8 Billion Shares at ₦19.75 Each, Closing August 14, 2024

Access Holdings PLC (Access Holdings) has announced the opening of its rights issue for 17,772,612,811 ordinary shares at ₦19.75 each. The offer, available to existing shareholders, is now open and will close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Offer Summary:
• Issuer: Access Holdings PLC
• Stockbroker: Cowry Securities Limited
• Offer Units: 17,772,612,811 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each
• Provisional Allotment: 1 new share for every 2 existing shares held as of the Qualification Date
• Issue Size: ₦351,009,103,017.25
• Issue Price: ₦19.75 per share
• Qualification Date: Friday, June 7, 2024
• Payment Terms: Payable in full on acceptance
• Offer Open Date: Monday, July 8, 2024
• Offer Close Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
• Method of Issue: Rights Issue to Existing Shareholders
• Listing: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)
• Use of Proceeds: To enhance Access Bank’s capital adequacy and strengthen its balance sheet
• Rights Trading Code: RR24ACCESS
• ISIN: NGRR24ACCES5
Rights can be traded on the NGX from July 8, 2024, to August 14, 2024. Shares not subscribed by the deadline will be allotted on a pro-rata basis to shareholders who have applied for additional shares.
For more details, including the Rights Circular and Acceptance/Renunciation Form, visit the Access Holdings 2024 Rights Issue [LINK].
For inquiries, contact:
• Folake Osho: fosho@cowryasset.com | +234 809 219 0092
• Yusuf Alatise: yalatise@cowryasset.com | +234 807 250 3979
• Ikechukwu Mbanefo: imbanefo@cowryasset.com | +234 803 774 6770
• Aderoju Akinbo: aakinbo@cowryasset.com | +234 817 360 2266
• Abdulazeez Isah: aisah@cowryasset.com | +234 803 664 0369
• Valentine Amadi: vamadi@cowryasset.com | +234 706 278 3688
Please direct payments to:
• Account Name: Cowry Securities Limited
• Account Number: 1013028432
• Bank Name: Zenith Bank