Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Access Holdings Opens Rights Issue for 17.8 Billion Shares at ₦19.75 Each, Closing August 14, 2024

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Access Holdings PLC (Access Holdings) has announced the opening of its rights issue for 17,772,612,811 ordinary shares at ₦19.75 each. The offer, available to existing shareholders, is now open and will close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Offer Summary:
• Issuer: Access Holdings PLC
• Stockbroker: Cowry Securities Limited
• Offer Units: 17,772,612,811 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each
• Provisional Allotment: 1 new share for every 2 existing shares held as of the Qualification Date
• Issue Size: ₦351,009,103,017.25
• Issue Price: ₦19.75 per share
• Qualification Date: Friday, June 7, 2024
• Payment Terms: Payable in full on acceptance
• Offer Open Date: Monday, July 8, 2024
• Offer Close Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
• Method of Issue: Rights Issue to Existing Shareholders
• Listing: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)
• Use of Proceeds: To enhance Access Bank’s capital adequacy and strengthen its balance sheet
• Rights Trading Code: RR24ACCESS
• ISIN: NGRR24ACCES5

Rights can be traded on the NGX from July 8, 2024, to August 14, 2024. Shares not subscribed by the deadline will be allotted on a pro-rata basis to shareholders who have applied for additional shares.

For more details, including the Rights Circular and Acceptance/Renunciation Form, visit the Access Holdings 2024 Rights Issue [LINK].

For inquiries, contact:
• Folake Osho: fosho@cowryasset.com | +234 809 219 0092
• Yusuf Alatise: yalatise@cowryasset.com | +234 807 250 3979
• Ikechukwu Mbanefo: imbanefo@cowryasset.com | +234 803 774 6770
• Aderoju Akinbo: aakinbo@cowryasset.com | +234 817 360 2266
• Abdulazeez Isah: aisah@cowryasset.com | +234 803 664 0369
• Valentine Amadi: vamadi@cowryasset.com | +234 706 278 3688

Please direct payments to:
• Account Name: Cowry Securities Limited
• Account Number: 1013028432
• Bank Name: Zenith Bank

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
GTCO Opens Offer for 9 Billion Shares at ₦44.50 Each; Closes August 12, 2024
Next article
Cooking gas price rises by 71.23% – NBS
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Cooking gas price rises by 71.23% – NBS

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The national average retail price for...

GTCO Opens Offer for 9 Billion Shares at ₦44.50 Each; Closes August 12, 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced the...

Lagos Police Raids Popular Fela Shrine, Arrests 124 Suspects

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State police have raided the...

Fidelity Bank Opens ₦127 Billion Combined Public and Rights Issue; Closes August 12, 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Fidelity Bank PLC is excited to announce the opening...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Cooking gas price rises by 71.23% – NBS

Data & News Analysis 0
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The national average retail price for...

GTCO Opens Offer for 9 Billion Shares at ₦44.50 Each; Closes August 12, 2024

Quoted Companies 0
Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced the...

Lagos Police Raids Popular Fela Shrine, Arrests 124 Suspects

CrimeWatch 0
July 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State police have raided the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Cooking gas price rises by 71.23% – NBS

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?