$1.5 Billion Mangal Cement Plant in Kogi State Launches with Capacity to Produce 200 Trucks Daily

KOGI STATE, July 29 — The newly completed $1.5 billion Mangal Cement plant in Iluagba, Kogi State, Nigeria, is set to transform the local cement industry with a production capacity of 200 trucks of cement daily. The facility is expected to create 10,000 direct jobs and numerous indirect employment opportunities.

The plant’s inauguration was celebrated with a grand ceremony, marking a significant milestone for both Mangal Cement Company and Kogi State. Mangal Industries has partnered with China-based Sinoma International Engineering for the plant’s construction, with a reported cost of $600 million. This project will also include a dedicated 50MW power plant.

Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Chair of Mangal Industries, emphasized the strategic importance of this investment. “This factory will employ the latest technology and adhere to the highest environmental standards. It is part of our ambitious program to address Nigeria’s infrastructure and housing deficits while demonstrating our confidence in the region’s economic outlook.”

Mangal Cement Company (MCC) aims to revolutionize Nigeria’s construction sector by providing high-quality cement at reduced prices, supporting infrastructure projects nationwide. To power the plant, Wärtsilä, a Finnish company, has secured a 10-year operations and maintenance (O&M) agreement. This agreement covers a captive power plant with five Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines, generating 50MW of power. Initially, the plant will use liquid fuel but will switch to natural gas once a pipeline is operational. The engines are also adaptable to low- or zero-carbon fuels in the future.

Patrick Borstner, Director of Operations Africa at Wärtsilä Energy, highlighted the company’s extensive experience. “With over 400MW of installed capacity for the cement industry in Nigeria and operations in three states, our track record underscores our ability to support and enhance our customers’ operations.”

Construction of the 3Mt/yr cement plant began in mid-2022 following Mangal Industries’ contract with Sinoma International Engineering, marking a pivotal development in Nigeria’s cement industry.