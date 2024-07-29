Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

World Hepatitis Day: UBTH conducts free screening, vaccination for residents

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) says it has so far conducted free Hepatitis B and C screenings for no fewer than 500 persons in commemoration of the 2024 Hepatitis Day.

Dr Mark Ehijele, Senior Registrar, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, UBTH, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency on Monday in Benin.

Ehijele said that about 100 persons who tested negative, out of the 500, to Hepatitis B virus had been given free vaccination.

He said the results for others, which started on July 28, were still being awaited.

He said ” every year UBTH joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Hepatitis Day and create awareness about the Hepatitis viruses.

“It entails both public health awareness, prevention and treatment for those who test positive for the virus.

“There are five Hepatitis viruses, A, B, C, D and E but B and C usually lead to chronic infections.

“For Hepatitis B, there is vaccine for prevention, but Hepatitis C has no vaccine but there is a treatment.”

He noted that both Hepatitis B and C were of public health concerns as they caused liver diseases, liver cancer and liver failure.

“According to a 2021 statistics, about 17 million Nigerians are infected with Hepatitis B virus and 5.6 million of these persons had chronic consequences that might lead to death.

“Also, two million Nigerians are infected with Hepatitis C virus’, he said.

He said that the Hepatitis B vaccination had been incorporated into the National routine immunization for children over a decade ago.

He, however, said that Hepatitis B was still a majoŕ public health concern for adults born when the vaccination was not available.

“The commonest way of transmitting Hepatitis B infection is from an infected mother to child, during childbirth.

“The virus can also be transmitted through unprotected sex with an infected partner, using of unsterilised equipment and unscreened blood products for transfusion,” he said.

He added that the free screening and vaccination were being done via support from some Non Governmental Organisations and pharmaceutical companies.

NAN reports that World Hepatitis Day is marked July 28 annually and the 2024 theme is: “It’s Time for Action”. NAN

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Monopolistic Oligarchies: The Tale of Dangote of Nigeria and Ambani of India
Next article
Reactivate Blocked Lines – NCC Orders Telcos Over NIN-SIM verification
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Customs Records 127% Revenue Surge

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says...

NMA urges FG to ensure quality medical training

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has...

Reactivate Blocked Lines – NCC Orders Telcos Over NIN-SIM verification

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has...

Monopolistic Oligarchies: The Tale of Dangote of Nigeria and Ambani of India

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Yushau A Shuaib The politics of monopoly and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Customs Records 127% Revenue Surge

Revenue and Taxation 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says...

NMA urges FG to ensure quality medical training

Health news 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has...

Reactivate Blocked Lines – NCC Orders Telcos Over NIN-SIM verification

Technology 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Customs Records 127% Revenue Surge

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?