World Hepatitis Day: UBTH conducts free screening, vaccination for residents

July 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) says it has so far conducted free Hepatitis B and C screenings for no fewer than 500 persons in commemoration of the 2024 Hepatitis Day.

Dr Mark Ehijele, Senior Registrar, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, UBTH, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency on Monday in Benin.

Ehijele said that about 100 persons who tested negative, out of the 500, to Hepatitis B virus had been given free vaccination.

He said the results for others, which started on July 28, were still being awaited.

He said ” every year UBTH joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Hepatitis Day and create awareness about the Hepatitis viruses.

“It entails both public health awareness, prevention and treatment for those who test positive for the virus.

“There are five Hepatitis viruses, A, B, C, D and E but B and C usually lead to chronic infections.

“For Hepatitis B, there is vaccine for prevention, but Hepatitis C has no vaccine but there is a treatment.”

He noted that both Hepatitis B and C were of public health concerns as they caused liver diseases, liver cancer and liver failure.

“According to a 2021 statistics, about 17 million Nigerians are infected with Hepatitis B virus and 5.6 million of these persons had chronic consequences that might lead to death.

“Also, two million Nigerians are infected with Hepatitis C virus’, he said.

He said that the Hepatitis B vaccination had been incorporated into the National routine immunization for children over a decade ago.

He, however, said that Hepatitis B was still a majoŕ public health concern for adults born when the vaccination was not available.

“The commonest way of transmitting Hepatitis B infection is from an infected mother to child, during childbirth.

“The virus can also be transmitted through unprotected sex with an infected partner, using of unsterilised equipment and unscreened blood products for transfusion,” he said.

He added that the free screening and vaccination were being done via support from some Non Governmental Organisations and pharmaceutical companies.

NAN reports that World Hepatitis Day is marked July 28 annually and the 2024 theme is: “It’s Time for Action”. NAN