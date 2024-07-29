Victor Osuagwu celebrates as his first daughter bags a degree

July 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Victor Osuagwu is joyous as he shares an adorable video of him celebrating with his first daughter who bagged a degree.

He took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news with his social media followers.

The actor stormed his daughter’s school for her graduation from a Nigerian university.

A video he shared shows him hugging his daughter excitedly and lavishing praises on her for a job well done.

He went on to pray for her and wishing her further success in her future endeavors.

His colleagues took to the comment section to join in the celebration and wish his daughter more success.(www.naija247news.com).