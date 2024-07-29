Menu
U.S. Questions Validity of Venezuela Election Results, Blinken Says

By: By Naija247news

Date:

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed serious concerns on Monday about the legitimacy of Venezuela’s election results, which declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of a third term. Blinken’s remarks came shortly after the Venezuelan electoral authority announced Maduro’s victory.

In a statement made during a meeting of Indo-Pacific nations, Blinken voiced skepticism about whether the announced results truly reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. “We have serious concerns that the results announced do not accurately reflect the votes of the Venezuelan populace,” Blinken said. He emphasized the importance of a fair and transparent counting process and called for immediate and clear communication from election officials to opposition leaders and observers.

The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) reported that Maduro secured 51% of the vote, despite exit polls suggesting an opposition win. The CNE, which is supposed to operate independently, is accused by the opposition of being a government tool.

An Edison Research exit poll had predicted that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez would win 65% of the vote, with Maduro receiving 31%.

The U.S. had previously rejected Maduro’s 2018 reelection and briefly eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry last October following a deal between Maduro and opposition parties. However, sanctions were reinstated due to concerns over the inclusiveness of the election process. U.S. officials have indicated that future sanctions will depend on the conduct of the elections.

