Menu
Search
Subscribe
Technology

Telecos Companies Begins Mass Disconnection Ahead of July 31 Deadline

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Telecommunications companies in Nigeria have blocked millions of lines from making and receiving calls in a last move to perfect the linking of subscribers’ National Identification Numbers (NIN) with all active SIMs. 

This comes as the telcos race to meet the July 31, 2024 deadline set by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to bar all subscribers whose NINs have not been verified.  

Despite the extension of the deadline from the initial April 15, 2024, to July 31, the latest actions by MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, indicate that many subscribers still have irregularities with their NIN-SIM link. 

The telcos had before now disconnected millions of lines not linked with SIMs.  The current phase being implemented requires the operators to verify all NINs submitted to ensure the owners’ details tally with their details on the SIM registration database. 

While the figures of affected lines across the networks are yet to be released, Airtel in its quarterly results released on Friday disclosed that NINs of 4.9 million of its customers were yet to be verified.  

An official of one of the mobile network operators, who spoke with Nairametrics under the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak, said many subscribers had ignored messages from the telcos about the need to correct the irregularities in their NIN and SIM data.

“We all received a directive from the NCC to bar all lines whose owners’ NIN has not been verified. As you are aware, the deadline is July 31, which is why some lines whose linked NINs have not been verified are being barred.

“All the affected subscribers on our network have received several messages informing them of the need to update their records. In most cases, you find out that the name on the NIN is not the same as the name used to register the SIM or there’s a photo mismatch or disparity in date of birth. Even though the subscriber had linked his or her line with NIN before, this requires the subscriber to update his or her records to perfect the linkage,” he said.

He, however, noted that owners of barred lines can still reactivate their lines by visiting their service provider to update their records.

Recall that in December 2023, the NCC directed all telecommunications operators in to undertake full network barring of all SIMs that have failed to submit their National Identity Numbers (NIN) on or before 28 February 2024.

Likewise, customers that have submitted their NINs, but remain unverified were to be barred on 15 April 2024. This deadline was, however, shifted to July 31, 2024. Furthermore, guidelines were issued whereby no customer can have more than 4 active SIMs and all such excess SIMs must be barred by 29 March 2024.

This directive is part of the ongoing Federal Government NIN-SIM harmonization exercise requiring all subscribers to provide valid NIN information to update SIM registration records.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NiMet predicts heavy rainfall in major cities across the country
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NiMet predicts heavy rainfall in major cities across the country

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

NAMA Increases Airline Navigation Service Charges by 800%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)...

MAN Criticizes 1,475 Basis Points Interest Rate Hike in 2 Years

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)...

Stock Market Sheds N1.32tn, All Share Index Drops by 2.33%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Equity investors on the Nigerian Exchange...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NiMet predicts heavy rainfall in major cities across the country

Environment 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

NAMA Increases Airline Navigation Service Charges by 800%

Aviation 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)...

MAN Criticizes 1,475 Basis Points Interest Rate Hike in 2 Years

Manufacturing 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NiMet predicts heavy rainfall in major cities across the country

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?