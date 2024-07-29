Stock Market Sheds N1.32tn, All Share Index Drops by 2.33%

July 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Equity investors on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) experienced a significant loss of N1.32 trillion in the just concluded week.

The downward performance was driven by selloffs in Tier-one banking stocks namely: Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), and also Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, African Prudential, among others.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 2.33% to settle at 98,201.49 points and N55.605 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 3.56 billion units of shares were traded in 42,871 deals, valued at N47 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 20 stocks gained against 47 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

Sovereign Trust Insurance led other gainers in the course of last week with 14.29% growth, closing at N0.56 from the previous close of N0.49.

WAPIC, NEIMETH, OANDO and Julius Berger grew their share prices by 13.16%, 12.64%, 11.51% and 10.86% respectively.

Still on the gainers’ chart: Livestock Feeds 8.64%, MCNICHOLS 6.93%, International Breweries 5.71%, UACN 4.29% and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings 3.76% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Secure Electronic Technology led other price decliners, shedding 26.32% of its share price to close at N0.42 from the previous close of N0.57

OMATEK, CUTIX, University Press and Eterna Oil shed their share prices by 14.86%, 14.02%, 12.35% and 10.00% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Dangote Cement (9.99%), JOHNHOLT (9.87%), Royal Exchange (9.72%), DAAR COMMUNICATION (9.62%) and MECURE (9.50%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).