South Africa’s Jacob Zuma Expelled from ANC for Backing Rival Party

JOHANNESBURG, July 29 (Reuters) – Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the African National Congress (ANC) after supporting a rival party in May’s parliamentary election, the ANC announced on Monday.

Zuma had been suspended from the ANC in January after declaring his support for the new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party in the general election. He later emerged as the leader and face of MK. The MK party performed better than expected, securing about 15% of the vote, significantly contributing to the ANC’s loss of its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid.

“Former President Jacob Zuma has actively impugned the integrity of the ANC and campaigned to dislodge the ANC from power, while claiming that he had not severed his membership,” said ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. “This conduct is irreconcilable with the spirit of organisational discipline and letter of the ANC Constitution.”

The ANC won 40.18% of the vote in the election, down from 57.50% in 2019, forcing it into a coalition government for the first time since it took power in 1994. MK is now the official opposition.

In response, MK released a statement condemning the ANC’s process and alleging “grave injustices” against Zuma. “President Zuma will engage his legal team to urgently determine the course of action,” the statement read.

Zuma has 21 days to appeal the decision, according to the ANC. His nine-year presidency from 2009 was marked by corruption scandals and slow economic growth. Since being forced to resign as party leader in 2018, Zuma has frequently clashed with his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa.