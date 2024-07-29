Menu
Search
Subscribe
Technology

Reactivate Blocked Lines – NCC Orders Telcos Over NIN-SIM verification

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered all telecommunication companies in the country to reactivate all lines they have barred over issues surrounding the linking and verification of National Identification Numbers (NIN) linked with their SIMs.

The sudden U-turn from the regulator, which had earlier given the telecom operators a July 31 deadline to bar all lines with unverified NINs, may not be unconnected with the planned protest and the claims that the government was trying to frustrate the protest through telecommunications.

Millions of lines were barred by MTN, Airtel, Globacom, 9mobile, and other telecom operators over the weekend throwing the affected subscribers into shock and disbelief as many of them claimed their lines had been linked with NIN long before now.

According to a statement issued on Monday afternoon by the NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the lines were blocked by the telecom service providers in keeping with the laws and policies of the NIN-SIM linkage.

The telecom regulator, however, said it was aware of the challenges caused by the weekend blockages and ordered the telecom operators to unbar all the lines.

While noting that the objectives of the NIN-SIM linkage exercise by the Federal Government of Nigeria are to enhance national security and ensure the national SIM ownership database is accurate, the Commission said it is giving the affected subscribers more time to properly link their SIMs.

“The consumer is our priority, therefore, considering the challenges the blockages have caused, the Commission has directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs.

“Reactivated consumers are to note that this is for a limited period to allow them to properly link their NIN to their SIM,” the Commission stated.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
World Hepatitis Day: UBTH conducts free screening, vaccination for residents
Next article
NMA urges FG to ensure quality medical training
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Customs Records 127% Revenue Surge

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says...

NMA urges FG to ensure quality medical training

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has...

World Hepatitis Day: UBTH conducts free screening, vaccination for residents

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The University of Benin Teaching Hospital...

Monopolistic Oligarchies: The Tale of Dangote of Nigeria and Ambani of India

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Yushau A Shuaib The politics of monopoly and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Customs Records 127% Revenue Surge

Revenue and Taxation 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says...

NMA urges FG to ensure quality medical training

Health news 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has...

World Hepatitis Day: UBTH conducts free screening, vaccination for residents

Health news 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The University of Benin Teaching Hospital...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Customs Records 127% Revenue Surge

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?