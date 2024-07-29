Menu
Putin Congratulates Maduro on Election Victory; Kremlin Pledges Enhanced Cooperation

By Naija247news

Date:

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) — Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Nicolás Maduro on his disputed election victory on Monday, emphasizing the strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela. The Kremlin announced plans to intensify collaboration across various sectors with Caracas, including sensitive areas.

Maduro and his opponent Edmundo Gonzalez both declared victory in the Venezuelan presidential election, but the official results, which awarded the win to Maduro, have been questioned by Washington and other foreign governments.

The national electoral authority declared Maduro the winner of a third term with 51% of the vote shortly after midnight, extending nearly 25 years of socialist governance.

Putin expressed support for Maduro, highlighting their strategic partnership and affirming that Maduro is always welcome in Russia. “Russian-Venezuelan relations are characterized by strategic partnership,” Putin stated. “I am confident that your leadership will continue to advance our bilateral relations in all areas.”

He also mentioned, “This aligns with the interests of our friendly nations and supports the development of a more just and democratic global order. We remain committed to constructive cooperation on both bilateral and international issues.”

In response to the election results, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced concerns that the results may not reflect the true will of the people, criticizing the electoral authority as a tool of Maduro’s government.

Despite these concerns, Moscow views Venezuela as a crucial ally in Latin America, with both nations cooperating in fields like oil, military technology, and joint exercises over the past two decades.

When asked about future cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed, “We are enhancing our relations with Venezuela in all sectors, including sensitive ones. This cooperation benefits both Venezuelan and Russian interests.”

Putin concluded his message to Maduro by reaffirming, “You are always a welcome guest in Russia.”

