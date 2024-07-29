President Tinubu Directs NNPC to Sell Crude Oil to Dangote Refinery in Naira: Femi Otedola Reacts

President Bola Tinubu has instructed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to sell crude oil to Dangote Refinery and other emerging refineries in naira. This directive aims to stabilize the pump price of refined fuel and the dollar-naira exchange rate.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola commented on the development, highlighting that this change means the exchange rate will be fixed for the duration of the transaction. He also noted that there will be no need for international letters of credit due to this revolutionary intervention.

Details of the Directive

According to the directive, Dangote Refinery requires 15 cargoes of crude annually, costing $13.5 billion. The NNPC has committed to supplying four of these cargoes. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved that the 450,000 barrels meant for domestic consumption be offered in naira to Nigerian refineries, using the Dangote refinery as a pilot project.

Otedola explained on his social media platform X that Afreximbank and other settlement banks in Nigeria will facilitate the trade between Dangote and NNPC Limited. He emphasized that this game-changing intervention will eliminate the need for international letters of credit, saving the country billions of dollars spent on importing refined fuel.

Impact on the Industry

This move is expected to significantly impact Nigeria’s oil industry by reducing the reliance on foreign currency and simplifying the transaction process. The NNPC’s commitment to supplying crude in naira is seen as a step towards boosting local refinery capacities and ensuring a more stable fuel supply chain.

Dangote’s Position

Legit.ng previously reported that Aliko Dangote expressed his willingness to relinquish ownership of the world’s largest refinery to the NNPC. This statement came amid a dispute over the sulphur content of petroleum products produced from the refinery and a misunderstanding with the NNPC and the Nigeria Midstream Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The refinery, commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari, is estimated to have cost about $20 billion.