Nigeria Football Federation

Paris 2024: Super Falcons Show Resilience Against Spain, Eye Points Against Japan

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

 

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will seek their first points of the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament against Japan on Wednesday. Despite a valiant effort, the nine-time African champions fell to a late goal, losing 1-0 to world champions Spain in Nantes on Sunday.

Spain dominated possession, but a stellar defensive performance by the Falcons kept them in the game until the 85th minute. The match could have taken a different turn had captain Rasheedat Ajibade not lost her balance when through on goal in the 36th minute, or if substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo had acted more decisively when she had only the goalkeeper to beat in added time.

The Falcons looked threatening on the break, notably in the 23rd minute when Esther Okoronkwo’s shot was saved by the goalkeeper after receiving a pass from Ajibade. In the 65th minute, Ajibade’s attempt went just over the bar following a backpass from Asisat Oshoala. Oshoala herself had a chance with 18 minutes left but opted to pass when a shot seemed the better option.

In the second half, Salma Paralluelo had the ball in the net but was ruled offside. With nine minutes remaining, Osinachi Ohale cleared Alexia Putellas’ shot off the line. However, the breakthrough came in the 85th minute when Putellas scored directly from a free-kick, leaving Nnadozie helpless.

The defeat leaves the Falcons without points in the tournament, making a win against Japan on Wednesday essential for any hope of advancing to the quarter-finals.

OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news

