OPL 276 will boost Nigeria’s Oil Production to Bolster Economy – OPL 276

Nigeria aims to boost its oil production in the coming years to strengthen its oil-dependent economy.

In an interview with BusinessDay, Edward During, the Chief Financial Officer of Lekoil Nigeria Limited, shared insights on the company’s operations, the challenges they face, and their strategies to overcome them.

Why is the Dangote refinery importing crude despite numerous oil-producing companies in Nigeria?

Our current production levels are below capacity, producing only 1.3 million barrels per day, though we have the potential to produce up to 4 million barrels daily. Increased refining capacity, like that of the Dangote refinery, creates a higher demand for crude oil. Not all companies sell to local refineries; many prefer the international market, necessitating imports to meet domestic refining needs. By increasing national production, we could reduce or eliminate the need for crude imports.

What’s your view on Africa’s Energy Bank?

Government policies and regulations have posed challenges, but improvements are underway. The industry is heavily regulated, causing delays in contract issuance, which previously took years. Recent Executive Orders aim to reduce these times, but their full implementation is crucial. International oil companies are re-strategizing rather than exiting Nigeria, focusing on deep offshore areas, leaving onshore fields for local companies to develop. Nigeria has substantial resources and can achieve its production targets with the right investments and clear regulatory paths.

Can you talk about Lekoil’s current projects in Nigeria?

Lekoil has four fields at various stages of development. The Otakikpo field is currently producing, and OPL276 is set to commence production within the next 18 to 24 months. OPL310 will follow a similar timeline. We also have an exploration field, OPL325. Over the past five years, our financial and production capacities have doubled, leading to increased revenue and profits. We aim to sustain this growth and improve our financial performance over time.

What challenges have you encountered in the sector, and how can they be addressed?

Securing investment is a significant challenge due to global warming and climate change concerns. Transition fuels like natural gas, being cleaner, could attract investments. Nigeria and Africa need better investment mechanisms, such as establishing an African bank to reduce reliance on Western funding.

How do high foreign exchange and other fiscal policies impact your operations?

Economic changes, like foreign exchange rates and fuel subsidy removal, cause short-term chaos but make economic sense in the long run. The subsidy was unaffordable, and its removal, along with floating the FX, will eventually benefit the country. Market adjustments take time, but they will lead to realizing the true value of the currency.

Which Executive Orders have impacted your business the most?

Executive Orders on local content, contracting, and procurement have significantly impacted our business. Previously, contracting processes took years, but now they are reduced to about six months on paper. Full implementation of these changes is necessary to make a real difference.

What are your views and expectations from the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)?

The PIA aims to simplify processes and attract investors by providing clear, well-documented regulations. Compliance is key, and it’s encouraging to see active enforcement by industry regulators and the government. This certainty in the rules is a significant relief for investors.

What are Lekoil’s plans for the next five to ten years?

We plan to double our production next year and again within the next two years, aiming for 50,000 to 100,000 barrels per day in five to ten years.

What stands out for you at industry conferences?

Networking is paramount. Conferences offer the chance to meet industry professionals, government officials, and regulators, facilitating valuable connections and discussions on important industry issues. These events help advance business agendas and highlight ongoing efforts to increase Nigeria’s oil production.