News Analysis

Oando Denies Importing Contaminated Fuel Amid Dangote Monopoly Concerns

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Oando PLC has strongly refuted allegations that it imported contaminated fuel into Nigeria through Raz Hansir Oil Terminal Limited, a Maltese company. This clarification comes in response to claims that Oando has ties to the Maltese entity, including ownership and board membership.

According to Oando’s Chief Executive, the company has never held any shares or interests in Raz Hansir Oil Terminal Limited. The company secretary, Ayotola Jagun, emphasized that a thorough investigation into the Malta Business Registry revealed no record of such a company’s existence.

“We wish to refute such claims and attest that neither Oando PLC nor its executives have ever held shares, investments, or interests in the fictitious Maltese company,” Jagun stated. “We believe that these false claims are malicious and intended to mislead the public and our stakeholders.”

Oando also reaffirmed its commitment to compliance with all relevant corporate governance laws and regulations, ensuring that all corporate actions, including acquisitions, are disclosed to the public.

The controversy has gained traction following comments by Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, who alleged that certain Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) officials have blending plants in Malta. Dangote’s $20 billion refinery project has brought increased scrutiny to Malta and its oil operations.

In a statement, Dangote remarked, “Some of the terminals, some of the NNPC people, and some traders have opened blending plants somewhere off Malta. We all know these areas. We know what they are doing.”

The Global CEO of NNPC, Mele Kyari, responded by stating that he has no control over any blending facilities located outside of Nigeria.

Amid these disputes, the Federal Government is considering restricting British Airways’ operations from Nigeria’s busiest airport, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, as a response to the UK’s slot allocation system that forces Air Peace to operate from Gatwick Airport instead of Heathrow.

In light of these developments, Oando urged the media to ensure the accuracy of information before publication to prevent misinformation and confusion among investors and stakeholders.

Previous article
Nigeria Responds as Air Peace Denied Access to Heathrow Airport
Next article
Competition in Nigeria’s Telecom Sector Heats Up as 9Mobile Reconstitutes Board with New Appointments
