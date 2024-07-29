Menu
NSCDC deploys 1,190 personnel in Anambra

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra Command, says it has deployed 1,190 personnel to ensure the protection of government’s critical infrastructure during the proposed August 1 nationwide protest.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Olatunde Maku, disclosed this on Monday in Awka, in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Edwin Okadigbo.

Mr Olatunde Maku explained that the deployment was in line with a marching order by the Commandant-General of the corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, to ensure the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

According to him, this was to toughen up security of residents, maintain law and order before, during, and after the planned protest.

He said that while 350 personnel are for the Anti sit-at-home order operations on Monday, 840 personnel are to resist all forms of violent protests and lawlessness, as well as prevent vandalism of national assets and infrastructure.

Commandant Maku said:

“We will not remain passive or indifferent in the face of violent activities that threaten to disrupt the peaceful co-existence of all Anambra residents or destroy our national assets and infrastructure

“Instead, we will take proactive measures to prevent and counter such actions, ensuring the safety and security of residents and the protection of such critical assets.”

While acknowledging the rights of citizens to protest, he, however, called on the organisers of the protest to operate within the ambit of the law.

“Individuals contemplating illegal acts during the protest, such as tampering with government assets or infrastructure will face severe legal consequences

“Additionally, disrupting social and economic activities in the state, particularly at strategic facilities like airports and hospitals, and hindering essential service providers from carrying out their duties, is strictly prohibited.

“Those who ignore these warnings will be held accountable and face the full force of the law,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
