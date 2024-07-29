Menu
Search
Subscribe
CyberSecurity

NIN-SIM Linking; MTN Provides Steps to Unbar Lines: “Dial This Code”

By: David Okafor

Date:

Telecom Operators Bar Subscribers Over NIN-SIM Linking; MTN Provides Steps to Unbar Lines
Telecommunication operators in Nigeria, including MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile, have reportedly barred subscribers’ lines due to the failure to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Uproar Over Disconnections
Many Nigerians took to social media on Sunday, July 28, to express their frustration, especially targeting MTN and Airtel. In response to the uproar, MTN released simple steps to help subscribers unbar their lines.

Political Reaction
Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), suggested that the disconnections were related to an upcoming nationwide protest on August 1. However, Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, clarified that a senior government official denied any connection between the barring of lines and the planned protest.

NCC Deadline and Steps to Unbar MTN Lines
BusinessDay reported that telecom firms began barring phone lines not linked to a NIN ahead of the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) July 31, 2024, deadline.

To unbar MTN lines, subscribers can visit ninlinking.mtn.ng 24 hours after dialing 996NIN# on the affected line. If the line has already been linked to a NIN, it can be unbarred quickly. For those who have not linked their lines, the website provides assistance for both linking and unbarring.

MTN tweeted additional support information: “Unblock your line anytime, anywhere! Here are easy steps you can take. Get started at nin.mtn.ng. Need additional support from our stores? We are open 7 days a week.”

Related Developments
In another report by Legit.ng, a lady installed Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite internet system, in her house and praised its high-speed performance, achieving a rate of 100 Mbps.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FCCPC Urges Patience as Food Prices Rise Amid Transportation Costs and Instability
Next article
South Africa’s Jacob Zuma Expelled from ANC for Backing Rival Party
David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Heineken Shares Plummet 10% Amid Weak Earnings and Major Write-Down

David Okafor David Okafor -
Heineken's stock dropped 10% on Monday following the Dutch...

Nigeria Eyes Benefits from New African Sovereign Bond Index Lower Borrowing Costs

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Amid Rising Debt Costs In late June, the iBoxx...

$1.5 Billion Mangal Cement Plant in Kogi State Launches with Capacity to Produce 200 Trucks Daily

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
KOGI STATE, July 29 — The newly completed...

US Commits to Buying HIV Drugs Through African Suppliers

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Biden Administration Supports Early Extension of AGOA for Sub-Saharan...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Heineken Shares Plummet 10% Amid Weak Earnings and Major Write-Down

Quoted Companies 0
Heineken's stock dropped 10% on Monday following the Dutch...

Nigeria Eyes Benefits from New African Sovereign Bond Index Lower Borrowing Costs

Financial Markets 0
Amid Rising Debt Costs In late June, the iBoxx...

$1.5 Billion Mangal Cement Plant in Kogi State Launches with Capacity to Produce 200 Trucks Daily

Infrastructure 0
KOGI STATE, July 29 — The newly completed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Heineken Shares Plummet 10% Amid Weak Earnings and Major Write-Down

David Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?