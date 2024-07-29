NiMet predicts heavy rainfall in major cities across the country

July 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted a series of thundery and rainy weather conditions across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

This prediction was outlined in the agency’s weather outlook released on Sunday on its official x page.

The states expected to experience these weather conditions include Kebbi, Katsina, Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Oyo, Ogun, Rivers, Delta, Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, and Zamfara.

NiMet’s forecast for Monday predicts morning thunderstorms over Kebbi, Katsina, Borno, Bauchi, and Taraba states. By afternoon and evening, similar conditions are expected in Zamfara, Taraba, Bauchi, and Kebbi states. Additionally, moderate rains are anticipated over Nasarawa, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Niger during the morning, while moderate thunderstorms with light rains will likely affect Niger, FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Plateau states in the afternoon and evening.

For Tuesday, NiMet forecasts morning thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara, extending to Bauchi, Taraba, Zamfara, and Kebbi in the afternoon and evening. Moderate rains are expected in Niger and Kwara states during the morning, with further moderate thunderstorms and rains anticipated over Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kogi later in the day. Cloudy skies are predicted for the southern regions in the morning, followed by intermittent rains in Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom in the afternoon and evening.

On Wednesday, morning thunderstorms are predicted over Sokoto, Borno, Katsina, and Kebbi. Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected in Taraba, Kano, Kaduna, and Zamfara. The North Central region will experience cloudy conditions in the morning, transitioning to thunderstorms and cloudy skies as the day progresses. Moderate rains are expected across the region in the afternoon and evening, with strong winds possibly preceding thunderstorms.

NiMet, in its advisory, cautioned that other regions of the country would experience light to moderate rainfall. Regarding the expected impact of the rains, NiMet warned that “the anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to urban flooding in major cities.”

The agency also noted that strong winds might accompany the rains, with the most powerful winds expected in areas likely to experience thunderstorms, such as Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi states.

NiMet emphasized the need for residents to exercise caution and avoid driving through surface runoff waters due to their strong undercurrents. Slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility were also identified as potential hazards that could result from the impending downpour. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather reports and follow safety advisories issued by relevant authorities. (www.naija247news.com).