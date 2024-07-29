Menu
Nigeria’s Neighbors Fail to Pay $14.19 Million Invoice; NERC Report Highlights Revenue Collection Issues

By: David Okafor

Date:

July 29 — The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) report for the first quarter of 2024 reveals that none of the four international bilateral electricity customers settled their $14.19 million invoice.

These customers include PARAS-SBEE, Transcorp-Société Béninoise d’Énergie Électrique (SBEE), Mainstream-Nigerien Electricity Society (NIGELEC), and Odukpani-Compagnie Énergie Électriques du Togo (CEET), with outstanding amounts of $3.15 million, $4.46 million, $1.21 million, and $5.36 million, respectively.

The report also noted that Ajaokuta Steel Co. Ltd and its host community, considered special customers, did not make payments toward their ₦1.27 billion (NBET) and ₦0.09 billion (MO) invoices for 2024/Q1. NERC warned that continued non-payment could lead to total disconnection from the grid.

Domestically, none of the bilateral customers paid their combined invoice of ₦1.86 billion for the same period.

During this quarter, Distribution Companies (DisCos) collected ₦291.62 billion out of the ₦368.65 billion billed. The total energy received was 7,171.93 GWh, while 5,769.52 GWh was billed, resulting in a billing efficiency of 80.45%.

Ikeja DisCo led in revenue collection with ₦57.88 billion, followed by Eko DisCo with ₦48.74 billion, while Yola DisCo recorded the lowest at ₦5.46 billion.

The aggregate Aggregate Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC&C) loss for all 11 DisCos was 36.36%, surpassing the allowed efficient loss target of 27.50%. This figure includes 19.55% in technical and commercial losses and 20.83% in collection losses.

Ikeja DisCo achieved the best performance with an ATC&C loss of 15.81%, below its target of 18.73%. Kaduna DisCo saw the largest reduction in ATC&C loss compared to the previous quarter, but still fell short of its target by 34.96 percentage points.

The NERC emphasized that DisCos failing to meet their loss targets jeopardize their financial stability and indicated ongoing efforts to address these issues through customer enumeration and improved revenue assurance.

