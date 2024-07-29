Menu
News Analysis

Nigeria’s Domestic Refining Company Begins Construction of 100,000 BPD Refinery in Lagos

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

MidOil Refining and Petrochemicals Company Limited has commenced the construction of a new refinery with a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (BPD) in Lagos. The company held a sod-turning ceremony to mark the beginning of the refinery’s construction activities in Shekungba, Ikosi/Ejirin Local Council Development Area.

Elizabeth-Omolara Akintunde, the chairman of MidOil, stated that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) licensed the company to operate the facility in 2014. Akintunde led dignitaries to the project site, which spans several communities in the Ikosi/Ejirin Local Council Development Area.

Impact on the Local Community
Akintunde assured community leaders and members that the refinery would bring significant development to their areas, creating both direct and indirect job opportunities. She praised the local village heads for their integrity in resisting attempts to bribe them into breaking agreements with the company.

Licensing and Development
Amina Abdullahi, a director at MidOil, expressed joy that the project is finally underway after over a decade of planning. The Punch reports that Olusola Hunponu-Wusu emphasized the need for more refineries in Nigeria to enhance refining capacity and reduce reliance on fuel imports. He urged the Nigerian government to increase oil production to ensure the success of the refinery.

Background and Future Prospects
In March 2024, MidOil’s chairman signed agreements with representatives from Shekungba, Arogbo, and Erefufu, presenting cheques to the host communities. Akintunde mentioned that the land for the refinery was acquired from the government of former governor Babatunde Fashola, with the allocation letter received in April 2014. She noted that delays were primarily due to sourcing required funding from overseas.

Industry Context
MidOil’s new refinery adds to the growing number of modular refineries in Nigeria, which analysts believe will bolster the country’s crude oil sales. This development comes amid a dispute between Dangote Refinery and regulatory authorities. The NMDPRA has raised concerns about the licensing and product quality of the 650,000 BPD Dangote Refinery, a claim which Dangote management disputes, asserting that their fuel is of superior quality.

Government and Regulatory Actions
The Nigerian government, through NMDPRA, has called for further reports to confirm the sulphur content of diesel produced by the Dangote Refinery. The NMDPRA’s spokesperson, George Ene-Ita, mentioned that the agency has stationed engineers and scientists at the Dangote refinery to assess the sulphur content, with findings expected to be released soon.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

