“Nigeria Approves Sale of Crude to Dangote Refinery in Naira to Alleviate Forex Pressure”

ABUJA, July 29 — Nigeria’s government has approved a plan for state oil company NNPC Ltd to sell crude oil to the Dangote refinery in naira, effective immediately, in an effort to alleviate foreign exchange pressure.

The $20 billion Dangote refinery, Nigeria’s largest and the biggest in Africa when fully operational, began production in January but has struggled to secure enough crude to reach its 650,000-barrel-per-day capacity.

Previously, Dangote had to purchase oil internationally but faced barriers as oil majors allegedly hindered access to local crude by selling it at inflated prices or claiming it was unavailable, forcing the refinery to rely on costly imports.

According to Zacch Adedeji, a cabinet member and chairman of Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the cabinet has now approved NNPC Ltd to sell crude to Dangote and other local refineries in naira. This move aims to ease the strain on foreign exchange reserves. Refineries will also be allowed to sell refined fuels to local marketers in naira.

Adedeji noted that this change is expected to reduce the current monthly foreign exchange burden of $660 million to about $50 million, saving approximately $7.32 billion annually.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has faced persistent dollar shortages, leading to two devaluations of the naira in the past year. Analysts suggest that the new naira-based transaction policy might reduce the need for foreign loans and lower transportation costs.

Ayodele Oni, an energy lawyer and partner at Bloomfield in Lagos, commented that this decision represents a trade-off between substantial naira transactions and Nigeria’s need for foreign currency.

Concerns had arisen among local fuel marketers about their ability to pay for supplies from the Dangote refinery if priced in dollars.

Earlier this month, Nigeria’s oil regulator reached an agreement with producers to allow domestic refiners to buy crude at market prices, aiming to resolve a supply dispute with oil majors.