Naira Weakens to N1,609/$1 at Official Market

July 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira weakened against the United States Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday as it traded at N1,609.29/$1 compared with the preceding day’s rate of N1,603.80/$.

The daily supply of FX as measured by secondary data from FMDQ Securities Exchange indicated that turnover rose by $37.54 million or 28.6 per cent to $168.63 million from $131.09 million.

The Naira closed flat against the US in the parallel market on Friday as it remained unchanged at N1,595/$1.

But the domestic currency improved its value against the Pound Sterling in the official market on Friday by 82 Kobo to sell at N2,061.60/£1 compared with the preceding session’s N2,062.42/£1.(www.naija247news.com).