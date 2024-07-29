Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Weakens to N1,609/$1 at Official Market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu

Date:

July 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira weakened against the United States Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday as it traded at N1,609.29/$1 compared with the preceding day’s rate of N1,603.80/$.

The daily supply of FX as measured by secondary data from FMDQ Securities Exchange indicated that turnover rose by $37.54 million or 28.6 per cent to $168.63 million from $131.09 million.

The Naira closed flat against the US in the parallel market on Friday as it remained unchanged at N1,595/$1.

But the domestic currency improved its value against the Pound Sterling in the official market on Friday by 82 Kobo to sell at N2,061.60/£1 compared with the preceding session’s N2,062.42/£1.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu
