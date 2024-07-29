Menu
Industrial Inflation

MultiChoice Nigeria Wins Case on DStv and GOtv Subscription Price Increase

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

MultiChoice Nigeria has successfully challenged a court judgment that blocked its recent price hike for DStv and GOtv subscriptions. The Nigerian Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) approved the withdrawal of the case by petitioner Festus Onifade.

Tribunal Approves Case Withdrawal
A three-member panel of the tribunal, led by Thomas Okosu, approved the withdrawal of the case. Onifade had initially sued MultiChoice and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over the price increase. The previous decision temporarily restrained MultiChoice from implementing the price hike scheduled for May 1, 2024.

Initial Ruling and Fine
Earlier, MultiChoice was fined N150 million and ordered to provide a one-month free subscription for violating interim orders. The company appealed and filed for a stay of proceedings, citing naira depreciation as a reason for the price changes. The tribunal had rescheduled the case to November, but Onifade decided to withdraw the suit, which the tribunal approved without awarding costs.

Current DStv and GOtv Subscription Prices
Premium: N37,000
Compact Plus: N25,000
Compact: N15,700
Confam: N9,300
Yanga: N5,100
Padi: N3,600
HDPVR Access Service: N5,000
Access Service: N5,000
XtraView: N5,000
Customer Experiences
In related news, a DStv user shared how a friend switched back to DStv after trying different TV plans that did not meet expectations, particularly for live football matches. This highlights the value many users find in DStv’s offerings.

Gbenga Samson
