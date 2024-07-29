MultiChoice Nigeria Wins Case on DStv and GOtv Subscription Price Increase

MultiChoice Nigeria has successfully challenged a court judgment that blocked its recent price hike for DStv and GOtv subscriptions. The Nigerian Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) approved the withdrawal of the case by petitioner Festus Onifade.

Tribunal Approves Case Withdrawal

A three-member panel of the tribunal, led by Thomas Okosu, approved the withdrawal of the case. Onifade had initially sued MultiChoice and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over the price increase. The previous decision temporarily restrained MultiChoice from implementing the price hike scheduled for May 1, 2024.

Initial Ruling and Fine

Earlier, MultiChoice was fined N150 million and ordered to provide a one-month free subscription for violating interim orders. The company appealed and filed for a stay of proceedings, citing naira depreciation as a reason for the price changes. The tribunal had rescheduled the case to November, but Onifade decided to withdraw the suit, which the tribunal approved without awarding costs.

Current DStv and GOtv Subscription Prices

Premium: N37,000

Compact Plus: N25,000

Compact: N15,700

Confam: N9,300

Yanga: N5,100

Padi: N3,600

HDPVR Access Service: N5,000

Access Service: N5,000

XtraView: N5,000

Customer Experiences

In related news, a DStv user shared how a friend switched back to DStv after trying different TV plans that did not meet expectations, particularly for live football matches. This highlights the value many users find in DStv’s offerings.