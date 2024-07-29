Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Healthcare: CSOs partner Ebonyi govt. on supervision of health facilities

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A cluster of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Health System Strengthening Cluster (HSSC) and Ebonyi government are partnering to improve the healthcare system in the State through Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS).

The News Agency reports that the cluster comprises six CSOs on the Scale project, a USAID-funded five-year project from Oct. 2020 to Oct. 2025.

Mr Chiemezie Ezeani, Programme Manager of Life Transformation for Africa initiative (LIFT4AFRICA), said it was necessary for the Ebonyi government to create a budget line for ISS in its 2025 Budget and ensure releases.

Ezeani, who made the call in Abakaliki at a media roundtable with journalists on Monday, ssid that ISS was targeted at improving healthcare delivery for the people.

He also stressed the need to establish a Private Sector Engagement Unit in the Primary Healthcare (PHC) Department of LGAs in Ebonyi.

The Manager noted that the ISS project was being implemented by Palladium International in collaboration with Nigeria Resource Partners (RPs).

“ISS is an intervention that facilitates quality improvement by ensuring adequate oversight as well as skills and knowledge transfer to health care service providers.

“It is capable of enhancing quality service, improving performances, team building, encouraging open, two-way communication and enhancing team building spirit among health personnel.

“The ISS project has been accepted, tested and proven to enhance the performance and effectiveness of health care workers.

“If all PHCs in Ebonyi are adequately supervised, it would guarantee quality healthcare service delivery in the State. The time to act is now,” the manager stated.

In his response, Dr Moses Ekuma, Commissioner for Health in Ebonyi, commended the CSOs for their support to the government tiwards ensuring qualitative healthcare delivery for the people.

Ekuma assured them that the government of Ebonyi was ready to partner with the Life Transformation for Africa Initiative to strengthen supervision of healthcare, especially in the rural communities.

“Bringing this initiative (project) to our state is timely and a welcome development. Of course, we are going to work assiduously to create a budget line for ISS in the state,” the Commissioner said.

The cluster members include Life Transformation for Africa Initiative (LIFT4AFRICA), Council for Affirmative Action (COFA) and Women with Disability Integrity & Development Initiative (WDIDI).

Others include the Bauchi State Network of Civil Societies (BASNEC), She-Alert Care Foundation (SHE-ALERT) with Better Life Restoration Initiative (BERI), serving as the anchor organisation.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fidelity Bank Extends Combined Offer Deadline by Two Weeks
Next article
BBNaija season 9 kicks off with 28 housemates
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Comedian Seyi Law appointed as the SSA on Entertainment and Tourism to Ondo State Governor

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluseyi Aletile, professionally...

Nigerian police is corrupt because our society is corrupt – Police PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of...

NSCDC deploys 1,190 personnel in Anambra

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil...

BBNaija season 9 kicks off with 28 housemates

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 28 housemates on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Comedian Seyi Law appointed as the SSA on Entertainment and Tourism to Ondo State Governor

Lifestyle News 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluseyi Aletile, professionally...

Nigerian police is corrupt because our society is corrupt – Police PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

Nigeria Police Force 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of...

NSCDC deploys 1,190 personnel in Anambra

Security News 0
July 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Comedian Seyi Law appointed as the SSA on Entertainment and Tourism...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?