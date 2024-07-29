Menu
Fuel Shortages Worsen in Nigeria Amid Supply Issues and Price Hikes

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

LAGOS, July 29 – Fuel queues grew across major Nigerian cities on Monday as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) encountered difficulties in supplying gasoline to local traders and depots.

Last year, President Bola Tinubu’s government allowed private companies to import gasoline. However, shortages of foreign currency and a cap on petrol prices have left NNPC as the sole importer. The newly constructed Dangote Refinery has yet to start processing gasoline.

“The NNPC Ltd wishes to state that the tightness in fuel supply and distribution witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the Federal Capital is as a result of a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels,” NNPC spokesperson Olufemi Soneye said in a statement over the weekend, when queues began to form.

Retail gasoline prices have soared to over 800 naira ($0.51) per litre from around 617 naira per litre in May 2023, when the government announced the end of gasoline subsidies. This price surge has exacerbated Nigeria’s already high inflation and cost of living crisis.

NNPC owes gasoline suppliers over $6 billion, which has affected supply and led the company to seek financing to settle these debts.

